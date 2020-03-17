🔥Met Police officer told to 'reflect' after striking teenager with baton during Romford stop-and-search🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A Met Police officer who was cleared of using unlawful force after hitting a teenager with his baton has been asked to “reflect” on the incident by the police watchdog. ​

Detective Constable Kevin Rowley was cleared of beating a 17-year-old while performing a stop and search in Romford but faced proceedings from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A video of the incident went viral on social media in April last year, which appeared to show the complainant Tyrell Vassell, now 18, shouting “you can’t do this” and “I’m a child”.

The IOPC said Dc Rowley will be “subject to learning concerning the account he made” following the incident.

Plain-clothes police officer making an arrest in Romford (Bradley Hughes)

The watchdog said under new regulations, the Met Police officer will undertake the reflective practice review process and work with his supervisor to reflect on what happened.

Regional director Sal Naseem said: “Where officers come and give full and frank accounts, this can help speed up the process for everyone.

“If Dc Rowley had told us what he told the court, this matter could have been concluded much earlier, which is regrettable.

“We’d encourage the Metropolitan Police Service to also consider any learning from this.”

A trial at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on January 23 heard that Dc Rowley and a colleague stopped two youths on Heath Park Road in Romford, east London.

The officers said they could smell cannabis and Dc Rowley arrested the complainant when he refused to comply with the stop and search.

Dc Rowley used his metal baton to strike the teenager around five times on the thigh after handcuffing him, the court heard.

Following a review of mobile phone footage from the incident, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) referred the matter to the IOPC in April 2019.

In September, it was then referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which decided to charge Dc Rowley with assault.

Following the outcome of the trial, the MPS and IOPC reviewed the matter and found that the officer no longer had a case to answer for his use of force.