🔥Met Police officer arrested over 'membership of right wing terror group'🔥

A police officer has been arrested over suspected ties to a banned right-wing terrorist group.

The serving Met Police constable, 21, was detained by counter-terrorism officers at an address in north London on Thursday.

A search is now being carried out at the address.

The 21-year-old, who works in “frontline policing”, has been taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

He is suspected of being a member of an organisation linked to right wing terrorism.

Detectives said there is nothing to suggest any threat to the wider public.

Anyone found to be a member of, or offering support to, the banned groups can face up to 10 years in jail.

Scotland Yard said the force’s directorate of professional standards has been told and the officer’s status is “under review”.

The case has also been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog.

An IOPC spokesman said: “We have received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Service and are now assessing it determine the level of IOPC involvement in any investigation.”

The arrest comes after MPs backed a ban on membership of more right-wing groups last month.

A proscription – or banning – order was issued criminalising membership of neo-Nazi group Sonnenkrieg Division in the UK.

The law also recognises System Resistance Network as an alias of the already banned neo-Nazi group National Action.