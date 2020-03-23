🔥Met Police: Fight against crime will go on despite coronavirus pandemic🔥

The Met launched a crackdown on violent crime and drugs, warning criminals they would not go easy on them because of coronavirus.

Officers will use stop and search, weapons sweeps and knife arches to target knife thugs in London hotspots.

Raids will be carried out on drug dealers whose trade is linked to “a high proportion of the violence”, the force said.

Retailers will also be visited to ensure they are preventing young people from buying knives.

The fight against violent crime on London’s streets could be tested if the capital continues to be the centre of the pandemic.

With thousands of children now off school, police are concerned some might be at risk from gangs.

The campaign is part of Operation Sceptre running from today to March 29.

Commander Jane Connors said: “During this difficult time, I’d like to reassure communities that London’s police service will continue to protect lives and prevent crime wherever we can.”