🔥Met Police: Fight against crime will go on despite coronavirus pandemic🔥

Posted by — March 23, 2020 in News Leave a reply
met-police:-fight-against-crime-will-go-on-despite-coronavirus-pandemic

The Met launched a crackdown on violent crime and drugs, warning criminals they would not go easy on them because of coronavirus.

Officers will use stop and search, weapons sweeps and knife arches to target knife thugs in London hotspots.

Raids will be carried out on drug dealers whose trade is linked to “a high proportion of the violence”, the force said.

Retailers will also be visited to ensure they are preventing young people from buying knives.

The fight against violent crime on London’s streets could be tested if the capital continues to be the centre of the pandemic.

With thousands of children now off school, police are concerned some might be at risk from gangs.

The campaign is part of Operation Sceptre running from today to March 29.

Commander Jane Connors said: “During this difficult time, I’d like to reassure communities that London’s police service will continue to protect lives and prevent crime wherever we can.”

You May Also Like

rogue-landlords-face-illegal-rental-crackdown-with-60k-taskforces

🔥Rogue landlords face illegal rental crackdown with £60k taskforces🔥

antoni-porowski,-camila-mendes-and-more-encourage-fostering-a-pet-over-coronavirus-self-isolation-period

🔥Antoni Porowski, Camila Mendes and more encourage fostering a pet over coronavirus self-isolation period🔥

supreme-court-rules-that-byron-allen-has-to-show-race-was-sole-cause-in-lawsuit-against-comcast

Supreme Court Rules That Byron Allen Has To Show Race Was Sole Cause In Lawsuit Against Comcast

st.-louis-dining-coronavirus-updates:-hamiltons-close-restaurants,-give-away-sanitizer

🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Hamiltons close restaurants, give away sanitizer🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *