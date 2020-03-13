Home
🔥Met 'learnt lessons' from Beech fiasco, says Cressida Dick🔥
News

🔥Met 'learnt lessons' from Beech fiasco, says Cressida Dick🔥

The Met Police has “learnt lessons” from its bungled inquiry into fake claims of a VIP paedophile ring after it was accused of being too slow to act, the force’s chief Dame Cressida Dick said today.

A watchdog said it took three years to start implementing 25 key recommendations made in a 2016 report into the Operation Midland fiasco.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary added mistakes highlighted must become part of the police’s “corporate memory” to avoid a repeat.

Carl Beech, 51, received 18 years’ jail last year after falsely accusing Tory grandees and members of the military and security services of being part of a paedophile ring that murdered three boys.

The 16-month investigation saw dawn raids on the homes of Lord Bramall, the late Lord Brittan and Harvey Proctor. 

Dame Cressida said “the same mistakes would not be repeated”.

