🔥Met Gala 2020 postponed 'indefinitely' due to coronavirus🔥

The Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry calendar, will no longer go ahead due to Coronavirus.

The much-anticipated annual red carpet event celebrates the opening each year of the Costume Institute’s fashion exhibition. This year the exhibition, and therefore the event’s theme, was ‘About Time’ and was due to form part the Met’s wider 150th anniversary celebrations.

American Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, the event’s organiser, announced in Vogue on Monday night that this year’s Gala, originally set for May 4, will be moved to a later date due concerns about the lasting effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

“One day that will not arrive on schedule will be the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, About Time. Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she wrote.

“In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

The Metropolitan Costume Institute was forced to close its on Friday as a result of the on-going pandemic. On Sunday, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the virus.