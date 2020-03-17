🔥Met chief Cressida Dick's message of reassurance amid coronavirus outbreak: Police still on streets fighting crime🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick today vowed to keep her officers on the streets to continue the fight against violent crime and help Londoners overcome the “fear and uncertainty” caused by coronavirus.

Dame Cressida said the capital had faced the “darkest of times” before, including during the 2017 terror attacks, as she emphasised the grave nature of the threat being posed by the current pandemic.

But she said that the capital had pulled through then and could do so again now by displaying the same resilience as she promised that the Met would do everything possible to play its part.

“The fast-moving nature of this pandemic presents many challenges that are new,” Dame Cressida said in an article for the Evening Standard.

“But I want to reassure you that much also remains the same. Our brave, dedicated and professional officers are, and will be, out there on our streets and supporting your community.

“We are here to support people and to continue to perform our primary function — to protect lives and prevent crime wherever we can.”

Dame Cressida has moved to reassure the public (Met Police)

Dame Cressida said she had given assistant commissioner Mark Simmons, whom she described as one of Britain’s “most experienced police officers”, the task of “stretching and flexing” officers and resources to cope with the impact of the virus.

The Met was also doing “everything we can to keep our staff fit and well” so that they could continue “to focus on my number one priority — bearing down on violent crime.”

Fewer than 10 of the Met’s more than 31,000 officers are known to have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus so far.

The Commissioner added: “Policing has always been about responding to risk and balancing priorities with finite resources — and doing so as safely as possible.

“The men and women of the Met joined ‘the Job’ to help people and that is what we will always do. Like the city itself, the Met is deeply resilient.

“We have many challenges facing us but we will meet them with our usual positivity. This is not the first time that London has faced a crisis and I think back to the response to the terrible terrorist atrocities of 2017.

“In the darkest of times the values of tolerance, unity and kindness shone through. They will serve us well now.” The Met is liaising with the Government and City Hall to keep abreast of the latest developments relating to the virus and following the advice of Public Health England in relation to its own staff and officers.

Some officers are being issued with masks and will wear them when judged appropriate as they carry out their duties.

Scotland Yard has emphasised, however, that the sight of an officer wearing a mask does not amount to confirmation that any person involved in an incident has Covid-19 because the measure is being taken as precaution.

The Commissioner yesterday went on patrol in Croydon with a team of more than 30 officers as part of work to drive down violence in the borough.

She said: “Our robust contingency plans remain under constant review to ensure that we are prepared to deal with issues arising from the impact of any pandemic situation, such as the cancellation or closure of large-scale public events. We will … ensure we maintain our core policing duties.”