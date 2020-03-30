🔥Met chief Cressida Dick says officers will only enforce coronavirus lockdown rules as 'last resort'🔥

The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has told London’s officers that new powers to enforce coronavirus lockdown rules should only be used as a last resort.

Speaking to LBC during a phone-in on Monday, Cressida Dick said she wanted to “help educate and encourage” the public to comply with the UK’s tightest social restrictions since World War Two.

“We are all getting used to the new restrictions and I’ve been very clear that in the first instance I want my officers to be engaging with people, talking to people, encouraging them to comply,” she said.

“Explaining, of course, if they don’t understand – already we have had examples of people who simply hadn’t quite heard all the messages – and, only as a very last resort with the current restrictions, using firm direction or even enforcement.”

Her remarks came after a number of forces were accused of being overzealous in their approach to the new rules, which only permit people to leave their homes for a few specific reasons.

Police have been granted the power to impose fines on people found flouting the restrictions and disperse group gatherings, but rows have erupted online after several high-profile cases of officers shaming individuals over their behaviour have surfaced in recent days.

A number of forces have also rolled out roadblocks in a bid to discourage people from making non-essential journeys.

Commenting on the approach taken by Britain’s largest police force, Ms Dick told LBC Met officers had only “gently” cleared gatherings of people when discovered and were not routinely stopping drivers.

“We’re not doing what you might call road blocks or anything like that,” she said. “Yes, we stop motorists sometimes, we have a conversation with them.

“They might have a light out, we might talk to them, we might ask them about their journey. Our approach is one entirely trying to help educate and encourage people.

“I think we’re all trying to get used to this. My approach in my service is one entirely of trying to encourage people, to engage with people, to have conversations with people.”

The Government has committed to reviewing the lockdown measures in three weeks, and relaxing them if possible, but deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries has warned the restrictions may need to be in place for a much longer period of time.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 press conference at Downing Street on Sunday, Dr Harries said it could be six months before life in the UK returns to “normal”.

She added the UK had to be “responsible” in its actions and reduce social distancing measures “gradually”.

“This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we’re all doing until we’re sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced – based on the science and our data – until we gradually come back to a normal way of living,” she said.