🔥Mesut Ozil won't leave Arsenal before contract expires, confirms agent🔥

Mesut Ozil’s agent has confirmed the midfielder will not be leaving Arsenal before his contract ends in June 2021 – and he could even sign a new deal with the club.

Ozil has just under 18 months to run on his current contract at Emirates Stadium, which is worth £350,000-a-week.

It had been expected the German would leave Arsenal then, with clubs in Turkey particularly keen on snapping him up for free.

The 31-year-old’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, however, has now revealed Ozil is going nowhere right now and could even sign a new deal at Arsenal in the future.

“He still has 15 months to go. Until then, he will stay at Arsenal, for sure. He will stay until the end of his contract. There’s no chance he’ll leave,” Sogut told the i.

“He is going into the end of this contract, he will be 32 years old, he will be a free agent, and it’s not a bad situation.

“And he will have probably a hundred million followers on the social media side at that time, his marketing will be bigger by that time.

“And he’s 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years.

“I look at every option, I need to maximise and get the best contract for him. The options are coming in now.

Arsenal squad 2019-20 | Injuries, contracts and squad numbers

“Maybe he will stay and have a new contract with Arsenal.

“Maybe he has a good end to the season and good next season and the club offers him a new contract.

“It’s down to the club in the end, not to me or Mesut. If the club is not giving him an offer then he can’t stay. If he gets an offer from the club he will consider it.”