🔥Mesut Ozil unable to commit long-term future to Arsenal but remains focused on Mikel Arteta project🔥

Mesut Ozil has admitted he is unsure of whether he will be at Arsenal beyond the end of his contract in June 2021 – but has vowed to give his all for the club until then.

The German has had a mixed season so far at Emirates Stadium after falling out of favour under a former head coach Unai Emery.

Ozil was repeatedly left out of squads by the Spaniard, but confirmed in an interview with The Athletic he would not be leaving before the end of his £350,000-a-week contract in June 2021.

The attacking midfielder has since been reintegrated into the first team by new boss Mikel Arteta, who he played alongside when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

Ozil has confessed he is enjoying his football at Arsenal again, but he is unsure what will happen when his contract expires in the summer of 2021.

“After this season I have one more year [on my contract],” Ozil told reporters in Dubai.

“So after that I don’t know what will happen because I can’t see the future.

“The thing what I can do is give everything for the team, for myself, to be successful and let’s see what happens in the future.

“As I said before, what will happen in the future I don’t know yet. What I know is I will give everything for this club, for my team-mates.

“You know we have had a difficult season, we know it was a hard season for us but we want to win games again, to take the points.

“This year we have had difficult times but I think we are in a good way.”