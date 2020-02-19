Messenger: Will the next chapter in the Eric Greitens story be titled ‘Exonerated’?

Eric Greitens used images of himself shooting military weapons during his 2016 campaign for Missouri governor.

A fictional New York book publisher takes issue with his author’s latest submission and calls him on the phone.Publisher: Hello, Mr. Greitens? Greitens: That’s Gov. Greitens.Publisher: Excuse me?Greitens: Governor. It is proper to address me as governor.Publisher: But I thought you resigned. Chapter 8, I believe. You dealt with it in about one paragraph.Greitens: Why are you calling?Publisher: Well, um, governor, we have a problem with your proposed book title: “Exonerated.”Greitens: That’s what happened.Publisher: We think readers will have a hard time making that leap. First, of course, there’s the resignation. You stepped down from the office as the Missouri House and the St. Louis prosecutor were both investigating you. In our experience, people who are exonerated, who believe in their innocence, don’t just step down from elected office in exchange for charges to be dropped and investigations to be halted, especially when they have a dark-money campaign fund paying their attorney’s fees.Greitens: But the prosecutor and her investigator are now being investigated. And the Missouri Ethics Commission just issued a ruling on most of the allegations made by the Missouri House, and the commission fully exonerated me.Publisher: Well, again, we see that is what you wrote. But we noticed that what the Missouri Ethics Commission actually did was issue a stipulation that says your campaign likely violated two state laws, and it issued a fine of $178,000. We did a search for similar such fines and, frankly, we can’t find one that high. So, again, while we understand the story you’re trying to tell, we have to choose a title that will resonate with readers, not just the people who follow you on Facebook or support you on Twitter.Greitens: But it says right there, in the stipulation, “The MEC investigation did not find that Eric Greitens had personal knowledge” of the violations. And it says the ethics commission “found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Eric Greitens, individually.”Publisher: Again, we understand that, Mr., er, Gov. Greitens. But here’s the thing: That document is a stipulation. Under the law, you agreed to it. That means you agreed that your campaign likely broke two laws. “Ultimately,” the commission wrote, “the candidate is responsible.” And, of course, this is the second time the ethics commission found you guilty of a violation. Remember, in 2017, you were fined $1,000 for failing to report the mailing list you obtained from the nonprofit you used to run as an in-kind contribution. We just don’t know how readers are going to be able to see the two ethics violations, one with a $1,000 fine, and another with a $178,000 fine, as exoneration. That’s why we want to change the title.Greitens: I don’t think you’re understanding the nature of politics today. Truth is what I say it is, or, that is, what the social media bots somebody in one of the dark-money campaign committees about which I know nothing, say it is. Take this guy named Eugene Bernat. I don’t know him, of course, and I’m sure if there were an investigation in which I didn’t make myself available for an interview, it would surely exonerate me, but this guy is an attorney in Youngstown, Ohio. He has retweeted over and over again that I have been exonerated. He even wrote an op-ed about it in Gateway Pundit, a conservative online publication. If ‘exonerated’ is good enough for Mr. Bernat, why not my book?Publisher: We have higher standards than Twitter trolls, governor. Isn’t that the same guy who keeps trying to make public the name of the woman you allegedly photographed in your basement? Look, we like your story. It’s the natural follow up to “Resilience,” with you rejoining the Navy, trying to put your life back together, and preparing for what we assume will be some sort of political comeback. But the title of the book can’t be something that is easily disproved. We think it’s great that you appear to have overcome your various legal difficulties. We love redemption stories. But aren’t you still facing a lawsuit accusing you of violating Missouri’s open records law for using an app that destroyed text messages? It would be embarrassing to have a book called “Exonerated” coming out as that case was going to trial.Greitens: Oh, you have nothing to worry about there. My lawyers have the judge so tied up in knots in that case, that even the new governor, who doesn’t like me much, is taking my side. Fact is, everybody in Missouri politics is using private email and text messages — even Sen. Josh Hawley, the former attorney general — so nothing is going to happen there.Publisher: Well, we hope for your case that’s true. But it would help us to know, as we’re finishing the edit of the book, did you or your staff ever destroy text messages that dealt with public business?Click …

Get Tony’s e-newsletter: From City Hall to the Capitol, Pulitzer Prize-winning metro columnist Tony Messenger shines light on what public officials are doing, tells stories of the disaffected, and brings voice to the issues that matter.

Cole County Judge does a 180 on the use of text-destroying apps on government cellphones.

Missouri Republicans vote to overturn the will of the voters, and shut the public out of their records.

Republicans and Democrats in Missouri are finding common ground in ridding the state of political corruption.

Governor once attacked Missouri’s insiders and lobbyists. Now he’s depending on them for his own political survival.

Eric Greitens used images of himself shooting military weapons during his 2016 campaign for Missouri governor.