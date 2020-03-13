Messenger: West County woman had coronavirus symptoms, has at-risk kids, but couldn’t get a test

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Kyra Neubauer tried to do the right things.The senior marketing manager for a Clayton company had been traveling a lot for work. She was in three different airports last week.On Thursday, she started to feel ill. She had a fever and shortness of breath.So she sprayed down her office with Lysol, left work and called a doctor.I’ll let her tell the story. She posted it on Facebook so that others in the St. Louis region could learn from her experience.“On my way home, I called Total Access Urgent Care to ask about coronavirus testing. They told me to call the St. Louis County Health Department and provided the number. I called. They gave me a different number. I called and it went to a weird beeping. I called my primary doctor’s office, which gave me a different number for the St. Louis County Health Department. I called and was told my doctor needed to order the test. I called my doctor’s office back to inform them they needed to call,” Neubauer wrote.When we spoke, by the way, she wasn’t particularly interested in media coverage. But with the severe lack of testing in the U.S. for the coronavirus compared to nearly every other industrialized country in the world, she thought sharing her experience might help spur change.“My doctor called me directly to discuss my symptoms. Told me he’d call the health department. The health department denied the request for a test since I’m not ‘high risk,’ meaning I haven’t been in contact with some who tested positive for coronavirus and/or haven’t traveled to big hot spots for the virus. (How do we know if anyone is positive if we won’t test them?). He said I should self-quarantine for 14 days.“Meanwhile, my temperature rose to 101.1.“The amazing owner of my company volunteered to pay for private lab testing, which I didn’t know was a thing with this virus. I emailed my doctor’s office requesting them to facilitate reaching out to a private lab. They called me to discuss. Then my doctor called me back again to inform me he called the ER and arranged for me to go there. My doc said the ER would test for the flu and other viruses. If those came back negative, they’d then test for coronavirus.“The ER called me as I was about to leave and asked me to wait until the infectious disease doctor was notified and prepared. She then called me back and said they were ready.“At 4: 30 p.m., I entered the ER, asked for a mask, told them they were expecting me. They asked for my name, then had me sit in the general waiting room. I was triaged just like everyone else. Called back for blood work and swab test, sent back to the waiting room. While waiting, news show after news show had ‘experts’ talking about how we’re prepared for testing people who have symptoms. I was hoping my situation would prove them right. Keep reading … .“I was finally called back to a room around 6: 30 p.m.“At 7ish, the doctor let me know I was negative for the 15 viruses for which they tested. But, because of my shortness of breath and foot surgery on Friday, they needed to rule out a blood clot and ordered a CT scan. The CT scan was conducted around 7: 15.“I then waited until about 9: 30 when I was told the CT is clear. So I then asked about getting tested for coronavirus. The nurse practitioner said she’d ask, but she thought it could be bronchitis. I said, ‘I have 2 children with compromised immune systems. I need to KNOW it’s not coronavirus and not THINK I MIGHT have bronchitis. I can’t risk it.’“After calling the health department, she came back and said it was denied. I’m not in the high-risk group. Traveling through busy airports on 3 flights and having coronavirus-like symptoms (which seem to vary person-to-person anyway) isn’t high risk enough, apparently.“I voiced my strong opinion about this entire process. She agreed; however, her hands were tied. They don’t have tests and they need the health department to do it.“I was sent home with prescriptions to treat bronchitis.”When we talked on Friday, Neubauer, who is 43, was isolating herself in her west St. Louis County home, staying away from her children, who have autoimmune disorders. Her doctor had called again pushing for her to be tested. The request was denied. Her employer shut down the office and had everybody work from home.“I’m very shocked I cannot be tested,” Neubauer told me.As of Thursday, when Gov. Mike Parson was announcing Missouri’s second confirmed case of coronavirus, only 73 people had been tested statewide. On Friday, as I was writing this, Mercy announced it would open a drive-through testing facility in Chesterfield. It would test for people with symptoms like Neubauer’s.“I’m frightened about how this lack of early testing is going to further contribute to the spread of this disease …,” Neubauer said. “I could very likely have the coronavirus and end being completely unreported. How many others will be like me?”

