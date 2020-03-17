Messenger: Televangelist Jim Bakker tries to profit amid coronavirus pandemic. He won’t be alone.

The one time I saw Jim Bakker in person was at the Park 51 Theater in Charlotte, N.C.It was 1984. I was a junior in high school and on a date to see the movie “The Karate Kid.”Two thumbs up, by the way.Sitting a few rows in front of us was Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye. My friend’s mother was a fan of the famous televangelist, and we had watched the Fourth of July fireworks at his Heritage USA amusement park.A couple of years later, the Bakkers’ multi-million dollar empire collapsed, following revelations of Bakker’s affair, cover-up and fraudulent actions that eventually landed him in prison.Tammy Faye died, Bakker got re-married, moved to the Branson area and remade himself.Now he’s earned the ire of law enforcement officials again, this time amid the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a civil lawsuit against Bakker and his “church,” Morningside Church Productions Inc., for engaging in “unfair business practices” by the “sale and promotion of fraudulent Covid-19 products … .”The lawsuit, which seeks an injunction against Bakker and restitution for those who bought the products which Bakker and his guests claimed could be used to battle COVID-19, follows warnings to Bakker from the Federal Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission. Bakker has yet to respond to the lawsuit. A hearing is set for June. Sadly, Bakker won’t be the last bad actor seeking to make a quick buck to take advantage of this pandemic. It seems every time there is some sort of natural disaster in the U.S., from floods to tornadoes to pandemics, the worst comes out in human nature as some try to take advantage of their fellow man or woman.So it’s important that Schmitt strikes early to send a warning that the state of Missouri won’t tolerate such deception.But it’s worth noting that as Schmitt targets Bakker, the Missouri Legislature controlled by his same Republican Party, is seeking to make it harder for residents to battle against unfair practices using the same law that Schmitt cited in his lawsuit.That law, the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, or MMPA, is the state’s consumer protection law, and it has separate but similar sections for private citizens and the attorney general. Long a target of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce because it seeks to protect large companies from lawsuits, the Legislature has taken aim this year (as in most years), in several bills, the most prominent of which is currently Senate Bill 591, sponsored by Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin.Were the bill to pass in its current form, a resident couldn’t seek the same protection from Bakker currently sought by Schmitt. The bill would completely gut consumer protections in the state of Missouri, say the attorneys who often file such actions on behalf of Missouri residents.“Nobody would have thought that a disgraced televangelist would be pitching a false cure during a pandemic,” says Dave Angle, a consumer protection lawyer in Columbia, Missouri. “The ingenuity of people to try to cash in on a scheme is never ending. That’s why this bill is so bad. It almost eliminates a consumer’s ability to enforce these protections.”The argument put forth by the Republicans who back such “tort reform” bills year after year — at the behest of their corporate donors — is that they are protecting businesses from frivolous lawsuits.Tell that to the Rams season ticket holders who took on Stan Kroenke when he skipped town with the money from the personal seat licenses. Late last year, more than 11,000 former Rams season-ticket holders won $14 million in refunds from Kroenke for the nine years remaining on 30-year seat licenses. Without lawyers like Rick Cornfield being allowed to use the MMPA to file on behalf of residents, Kroenke would have pocketed the money. Senate Bill 591 guts the provisions allowing residents to sue for “unfair practices,” limiting consumers to protection only in cases where the deception takes place at the time of the sale of a product.The good news is, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much legislative work for the moment — the House is still trying to pass a budget — there is a decent chance this bill won’t make it across the finish line this year. But it will be back.“We sued the Rams not because they misrepresented what they sold, but because they didn’t give refunds when they left town,” Cornfield says. “It wasn’t deceptive but it was unfair. This is the poster child for why you need a prohibition against unfair practices.”

