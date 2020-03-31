Messenger: St. Louis voter disappears — for awhile — because of clerk error in southwest Missouri

Earlier this month, Dea Hoover exercised her civic duty.Or she tried to anyway.It was presidential primary day, and the 48-year-old St. Louis resident showed up at her regular polling place at Shaw Elementary School to cast her vote.There was a problem. Her name didn’t show up on the list of voters. Not on a printed list. Not on the mobile devices that the election judges used with information downloaded from the Secretary of State’s voter database.“My name didn’t pop up,” Hoover says. “It was nowhere.”Hoover was dumfounded.“How could I disappear? I’ve always voted.”Not only that, Hoover had been an election judge at that very precinct, training some of the very people who on this day were trying to help her.Hoover’s husband was with her. He showed up in the database and was allowed to vote. Something struck her. About a week ago, her husband had received three mailers from the short-lived candidacy of New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg. She got none.So she called the city election board. Hoover’s an independent, but she asked for a Republican official. She figured they’d be less busy in a city full of Democrats. Bettie Williams answered the phone, and was very helpful. She took down Hoover’s voter identification information, which she read to her over the phone. She performed multiple searches and still couldn’t find her, but explained how she could vote by a provisional ballot. Williams gave Hoover a specific personal identification number, and promised to be on the lookout for her provisional ballot so it would be counted.The incident, on its surface, seemed a lot like one on the other side of the state that received national attention. On that same day, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas ran into trouble voting. A poll worker couldn’t find his registration, and the mayor declined to vote by provisional ballot. He returned later in the day, his registration was found and he voted.Lucas turned to Twitter to express his dismay, and the incident became a national story.“A lot of us in this region are used to folks talking about voting irregularities, talking about those sorts of issues,” Lucas, a Democrat, later told the Kansas City Star. “I think the biggest threat to American elections is that Americans can’t vote. … Unfortunately that was the situation I ran into this morning.”Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican who was elected pushing the bogus Voter ID law that has been struck down in part as unconstitutional, took issue with Lucas and blamed the mayor for his problems.Hoover received no such publicity. But her voting snafu uncovered a scarier situation, in a year in which fears over election security are heightened.It turns out, Hoover was erased from the voting rolls in St. Louis, because of a mistake made by an elections clerk in Barry County, in southwest Missouri. That’s what elections officials at the city’s Board of Elections figured out.“A voter in Barry County registered to vote and by coincidence the date of birth and last four digits of the Social Security number were the same (as Hoover’s),” says Gary Stoff, the Republican director of the Board of Elections.In effect, Stoff says, the clerk in the far corner of the state opposite St. Louis merged the two voters, taking Hoover out of the system, at least as far as St. Louis was concerned. The proper procedure when such a move happens is for the clerk to call the local elections board to verify, and that didn’t happen in this case.For Hoover, all’s well that ends well. Her provisional ballot was counted. She voted.And that, a spokeswoman for Ashcroft’s office, highlights the effectiveness of the provisional ballot.“Human error does occur, and we will never be able to completely eliminate that from the election process,” said Maura Browning. “But, we in Missouri have a system that provides for the correction of human error through the provisional ballot option. Remember, if you’re registered to vote, you can vote.”The mistake concerns Hoover in a year in which the stakes are so high for voting officials to get it right. The coronavirus pandemic has only heightened those fears, with many voting advocates pushing for states and the federal government to implement more voting-by-mail procedures before November.Not every voter who runs into such a problem on Election Day is a mayor or a former election judge. Some might just go home and not vote.“I wasn’t the first person to have this happen to me,” Hoover says. “How many more are there?”

