Messenger: Liquor profits will seed new nonprofit foundation focused on equity issues in St. Louis

In this Post-Dispatch file photo, Dawn Dodson pushes boxes along the mixed-case line at Major Brands Premium Beverage Distributors as she talks via a headset with a dispatcher that directs her on which bottle of alcohol to include in the customers order. In the course of the evening over 21,000 bottles of alcohol moved on this line. Photo by Kevin Manning.

It was fall 2014, and Sue McCollum was about to come out on top of the sort of landmark case that lawyers dream of winning.The thing is, she wasn’t even a lawyer yet.At the age of 49, McCollum started law school at Washington University. But two years later, her husband, Todd Epsten, died of brain cancer. Epsten was the CEO of Major Brands, one of the top liquor distributors in Missouri, and McCollum, just a couple years into law school, would take over the company. Soon, she would get a real-life introduction to the law.One of the top liquor producers in the country, Diageo North America Inc., pulled about half of Major Brands business from it in 2013. McCollum sued, arguing the move was in violation of Missouri’s liquor franchise laws. Then she did battle with the company in the Missouri Capitol as it tried to get the laws changed even as the lawsuit was going on.McCollum won, forcing Diageo to pay a massive settlement. Near the end of the battle, taking on some of the titans in a male-dominated liquor business, one of those titans referred to McCollum as a “clever little girl.”He didn’t mean it as a compliment.Six years later, McCollum hopes to turn the phrase into a household name in St. Louis.After graduating law school, conquering the liquor business, and keeping Major Brands as an industry leader, McCollum is starting a new phase of her life. Now 58, she’s selling her ownership stake in Major Brands to the Wirtz family, the company’s other largest investor, and taking her proceeds to start a nonprofit foundation to work on equity and social justice issues in St. Louis.The nonprofit will be named Clever Little Girl Foundation.McCollum is staying on as CEO at Major Brands and expects no changes at the company.To some degree, the foundation and a related limited liability company will allow McCollum to continue the quest she started when she first decided to go seek a law degree.“I went to law school because I wanted to be part of the solution,” she says. “Now is my opportunity.”McCollum declined to say how large the foundation will be, but she said her initial donation to it will be “substantial” and she intends to have a major impact on issues surrounding equity in St. Louis.“If you’re a clever little girl you might as well do something with it,” she says. “I want to make an impact.”So what might she do? The clue could be in a document that was produced around the time she was getting an upfront lesson in liquor law. In November 2014, former Gov. Jay Nixon appointed the Ferguson Commission to study the region’s racial and economic disparities that came to the forefront in the protests that followed the shooting death of Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. The Forward Through Ferguson report produced 189 calls to action that would reduce racial inequities in the St. Louis region.Most of those calls to action involve changing deeply entrenched systems — schools, transportation, policing, health care. Real change doesn’t happen until systems change, McCollum says. And systems don’t change until everybody is working together to change them.Here, McCollum looks back to her youth for a metaphor of how the impossible becomes possible. She grew up in Buffalo, New York, and is a lifelong fan of the Buffalo Bills, the National Football League franchise known mostly for losing four Super Bowls in a row.Imagine the commitment it must take, she says, to get back to that game on the national stage after being knocked down year after year. She remembers being in that stadium as a child, in a blizzard, feeling like everybody was there, freezing together, to work toward the same goal, even bringing their own snow shovels to make sure the game could go on.“If you are a Buffalo Bills fan, you always root for the underdog,” McCollum says. The goal of her Clever Little Girl Foundation will be to do that, she says, and to create “a functional set of systems in St. Louis that work for everyone. I want to be a player on that team.”

