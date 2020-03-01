Messenger: Lawsuit alleges years of sexual harassment and discrimination by former prosecutor

For 18 years, Lisa Davidson worked as a clerk for the St. Francois County prosecuting attorney.Her first boss, in 2000, was Sandra Martinez, who later became a judge. Then came Wendy Wexler, who also eventually become a judge.In 2011, Davidson got a new boss. That’s when Jerrod Mahurin was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon as prosecuting attorney for the rural county south of St. Louis.Soon the office dynamics would take a dramatic turn for the worse.According to a sexual discrimination lawsuit Davidson filed this week against St. Francois County, Mahurin “subjected her to continuous unwanted, unwelcome sexual comments, jokes, and advances … .”The lawsuit describes an atmosphere of constant harassment, including “lewd insinuations, and advances.”It describes Mahurin asking women to feed him in the office, to lift their shirts and show their breasts. The lawsuit describes a trip to the Lake of the Ozarks where Mahurin asked Davidson to keep her hotel room unlocked so he could enter. It describes Mahurin sharing pictures of his penis with employees, and a bar outing during which Mahurin, who is married, asked Davidson if she had ever been in a “threesome.”Women who played along were rewarded with raises, the lawsuit alleges.“Mr. Mahurin sexually harassed other female employees and favored the female employees who did not rebuff his advances,” it says.Davidson didn’t play along.Mahurin fired Davidson on June 13, 2018, three months after she filed a complaint alleging harassment and discrimination with the Missouri Human Rights Commission. The timing of the firing wasn’t accidental. As outlined that year in an article in the Riverfront Times, it came the day after Mahurin sat down with a newspaper reporter to deny the allegations made by Davidson.In an interview for this column, Mahurin denied the allegations in the lawsuit. Well, not that he fired Davidson. He’s proud of that. But he denied all of the very specific harassment and discrimination allegations in the lawsuit.Mahurin said when he first heard of the allegations made by Davidson in 2018, “I assumed it was political gamesmanship,” because he was facing a difficult re-election battle.Voters in St. Francois County decided they had had enough of Mahurin. He lost his re-election in November, 2018. He’s now the prosecutor in the city of Leadwood, a small town northwest of the county seat in Farmington.Now taxpayers are potentially going to pay the price for his alleged behavior. In some ways, Mahurin’s situation parallels that of so many of the big, national names who have fallen as a result of the #MeToo movement — recently convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein among them — in that the allegations were known by many people, but few tried to do anything about them.As the RFT reported in 2018, that Mahurin was suspected of being a lout and a boor was hardly a secret in St. Francois County. But in a rural county where the prosecutor and his enablers — some of them judges — exercised tremendous power over people’s lives, speaking up carried a price.It’s a price Davidson paid even after Mahurin was kicked out of office.According to her lawsuit, when the new prosecutor, Melissa Gillam, took over in January, 2019, she offered Davidson her old job “on the condition she opt not to sue St. Francois County.”Davidson declined to drop her lawsuit. She didn’t get the job.“More and more women are coming forward with complaints about sexual harassment at work,” says Davidson’s attorney, MaryAnne Quill of the Kennedy Hunt law firm in St. Louis. “It’s really sad to see that when some women come forward, they get fired.”

