Messenger: Denied order of protection by judge, woman fights for her rights and wins

It took Frank Vatterott’s client nearly a year and a half to get an order of protection against the man who “grabbed her by the neck” and left her terrified.The 42-year-old woman works at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. She asked that I not use her name because she still fears her assailant and repercussions from work, where he, too, used to be employed.“The system let me down,” she says.Her difficulties started in April 2017, shortly after she got her job.She invited some new coworkers to her house for a party. There was drinking. She was intoxicated. She thinks her drink was drugged. According to court records, she characterized what happened next as a “sexual assault.”Like many women in a similar situation, she didn’t report it. Not to friends and family. Not to the police. She was a probationary employee. She was alone with her alleged assailant at the time. She tried to avoid her co-worker.But it didn’t work. He kept asking her out and flirting with her, she would later tell police and the court. She kept refusing his advances. Then they ended up at another work party together in late December, 2017, at a bar in Maplewood.According to police reports, the man made a crude reference to the previous alleged assault, and she threw a beer on him. They had to be separated by co-workers and bar employees. He left. She paid her bill. As she was leaving, he came back to the restaurant, and, according to court records, “rushed toward (her), grabbed her by the neck, and began strangling her. He did not release his grip on (her) neck until coworkers pulled him off and escorted him back out of the restaurant. (She) testified she was terrified … A doctor diagnosed (her) with a possible fractured larynx.”Eventually, the man was found guilty of assault in municipal court. He paid a fine.This is where the story gets all too familiar for women who have reported sexual harassment at work, or sexual assault, or other forms of discrimination.In January 2018, after seeking help from a women’s crisis center, the woman filed for an order of protection in St. Louis Circuit Court. There was a hearing before Judge Lynne R. Perkins. The woman testified. Her co-worker refused to testify, citing the Fifth Amendment protection against self incrimination.The judge denied the order of protection.Not deterred, the woman filed sexual harassment allegations at work. Instead of getting the help she sought, she was suspended and forced to take a workplace violence class because she threw a beer at the man. At one point, she was given a notice that she was to be terminated. She still has her job.“Is it any wonder women don’t report?” she told me. “The courts weren’t helping me. My employer came after me.”She hired Vatterott to force the court to protect her from her assailant. Vatterott appealed Perkins’ refusal to issue the order of protection, and in July 2019, a three-judge panel from the Missouri Court of Appeals reversed Perkins’ decision.“Appellant presented sufficient testimony to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Respondent had stalked her,” Judge Sherri B. Sullivan wrote. “Respondent did not contest the relevant portions of her testimony, at the hearing or on appeal, or present any evidence or argument showing his actions were justified under the law.”That didn’t end the woman’s problems with the judicial system.She applied for crime victims compensation, a state fund that provides help in such circumstances. The woman had therapy bills, medical bills, court costs and time off work.The state said she didn’t qualify. Why? Because she threw a beer at the man who choked her.Again, Vatterott intervened. The state reversed its decision. She’s now getting at least some of the help that state law says she deserves.She’s still scared. “I’m constantly looking over my shoulder,” she says.But the woman wanted to tell her story, because no matter how difficult it was, she knows she’s one of the lucky ones. She had money for a lawyer, a car to get to therapy sessions, the wherewithal to fight the system. She owns a house, has two college degrees, and the support of family.“There are a ton of women who don’t have the resources I have,” she says. “That’s why I couldn’t stop fighting this.Her coworker eventually was fired, because he didn’t report the assault conviction. But she’s trying to get a transfer to another department in the city. So far she’s had no luck. Her personnel record still suggests she is a problem employee.No. She’s just a woman who believes a whole lot of systems that exist to protect her rights let her down.

