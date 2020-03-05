Messenger: Biden comes to Missouri and seeks a return to the good old days

Uncle Joe is coming back to Missouri.After his historic and unexpected Super Tuesday surge, former Vice President Joe Biden is once again the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020. Before all the Tuesday votes had even been counted, the new delegate leader announced he was making a stop in the Show-Me State on Saturday.Get ready for the gaffes.Perhaps this is one of the things voters like about Biden.He misspeaks. He forgets. He rambles. He’s human.On Tuesday night, at a victory speech in California, he briefly referred to his wife as his sister. I understand that. I’m 24 years younger than Biden, but when my children are in the same room, I can’t get their names straight. Like, ever. At least he remembered the preamble to the Declaration of Independence, which just a few days ago escaped him on the campaign trail in a video that Republicans took glee in making viral.The last time I covered a Biden rally was in Columbia, Mo., in 2008.It was September and Biden was on the presidential ticket with Barack Obama. The rally was just a few days before Biden was to face Republican Sarah Palin in the vice presidential debate at Washington University. Biden referred to Republican presidential candidate John McCain, his fellow senator, as his good friend, and he meant it.That was nearly 12 years ago. It seems like a lifetime ago.The party of McCain died before the late Arizona senator did. The Show-Me State was still considered somewhat of a national bellwether. The first family of Missouri Democratic politics — the Carnahans — was a force to be reckoned with.And Uncle Joe was still a gaffe machine.He opened his speech in Columbia as most politicians do when traveling from state to state for multiple campaign appearances in one day, introducing the local elected officials as though they’re long-lost friends.“Stand up, Chuck,” Biden said, referring to state Sen. Chuck Graham, the Democratic state senator from Columbia at the time.Graham didn’t stand up. He uses a wheelchair, the result of a car accident when he was 16.Biden quickly realized his error and instead urged the crowd to “stand up for Chuck.”It was vintage Uncle Joe.His mouth gets ahead of his brain, sometimes, but somehow, he still connects to the folks around him.The memory of the Biden rally reminded me how much our politics has changed in the past dozen years.America elected its first black president, the standard-bearers for the Republican Party were McCain, followed by Mitt Romney, men who represent a version of the GOP that is hardly visible in the age of Donald Trump, the president Biden hopes to get the chance to run against.In 2008, Twitter was barely a thing. Michael Bloomberg was still a Republican. Most of Missouri’s statewide elected officials were Democrats. It was a different world.But one thing hasn’t changed.American’s presidential race is still about health care.A dozen years ago, Biden told a union-heavy crowd in South County at his second stop of the day that he and Obama would protect their employee-provided health care from Republican attacks. Now he’s making a similar argument against Democrat Bernie Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal, and he comes to Missouri as Democrats are pushing a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid to cover more people, including the working poor.That we’re talking about health care in the 2020 race is mostly due to Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who made it a staple of their campaigns. But for whatever reason, their messages didn’t quite connect to enough voters. Biden, and his support for an expansion of Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act amid Republican attempts to destroy it, did.Now he’s a prohibitive favorite to win Missouri’s Democratic Primary on Tuesday. That’s not much of a surprise. He’s led every poll here. The real action nationally that day will be in Michigan, a state Democrats will need to beat Trump, or the following week with primaries in Florida, Arizona and Ohio, some of the biggest 2020 battleground states.By then it will be clear if Biden’s Super Tuesday was a flash in the pan or a precursor to the Democrats betting their 2020 fortunes on a 77-year-old throwback.“You can tell I’m new,” Biden told Graham in 2008, as he walked off the stage in Columbia after his gaffe and shook the state senator’s hand.Twelve years later, he’s new again, a refreshed front-runner in a party that seeks a return to the good old days.

