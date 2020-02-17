🔥Merian fund stars in line for £20m after Jupiter confirms takeover🔥

A group of top stock pickers from fund boutique Merian Global Investors are in line for a £20 million windfall after a takeover by rival Jupiter on Monday.

Jupiter, a retail-focused fund firm, confirmed the deal to buy Merian from private equity owner TA Associates for £370 million. TA will take a 17% stake in Jupiter in return.

As part of the deal, Merian’s key leadership team of Richard Buxton, Ian Heslop, Amadeo Alentorn Farre, Dan Nickols and Richard Watts will share a £20 million windfall in 2025 if they hit performance targets.

The five run Merian’s UK equities and quantitative fund desks. They were key figures in the spin-out of Merian from former parent Quilter in 2017, carving the firm out in a management buyout with TA’s assistance.

They have to grow fund sales by an undisclosed margin between now and 2025 to get the money.

Today’s takeover is first major swoop by Jupiter’s new chief Andrew Formica, who took over 12 months ago.

Jupiter shares rose 7% up 28p to 426p after the deal boosted its earnings per share. Despite that, there were doubts from some analysts over the deal because of large outflows from both firms.

Jupiter lost £4.5 billion of assets last year, leaving it with £43 billion after one of its star fund managers, Alexander Darwell, departed. Merian did worse, shedding one-third of assets to give it £22 billion under management. The large outflow was centred on one fund in particular, the Gears systemic equity product.

Shore Capital analysts said: “The deal looks defensive in nature so we think investors should start from a slightly sceptical position.”

Formica said the take-over was not defensive.

“I can understand why people would come to that conclusion but I do see the (outflows) as events in the past. I would caution anyone not to extrapolate from that. I think we are through that, and that’s the opportunity.”

TA Associates is no stranger to Jupiter having backed the company’s original management 2007 buyout from Commerzbank. It subsequently floated the firm on the stock market.

Fenchurch Advisory and JP Morgan advised Jupiter and Evercore worked for TA and Merian.