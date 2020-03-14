Mercy to open drive-through coronavirus testing site in Chesterfield, SSM launches online evaluations

Nurse Cathy Renth, Mercy’s director of patient logistics, demonstrates the protective suits that workers will wear when they collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Friday, March 13, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients on Saturday morning. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer, at right, speaks at a news conference announcing the coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Friday, March 13, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients on Saturday morning. Joining Starke is Fran Hixon, RN, clinical quality manager, and Donn Sorenson, Mercy’s executive vice-president of operations. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Nurse Cathy Renth, Mercy’s director of patient logistics, demonstrates the protective suits that workers will wear when they collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Friday, March 13, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients on Saturday morning. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Nurses Cathy Renth, left, Mercy’s director of patient logistics and Fran Hixson, clinical quality manager, demonstrate the protective suits that workers will wear when they collect samples from patients at a coronavirus testing center outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield on Friday, March 13, 2020. The drive-thru testing center will open to patients on Saturday morning. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

CHESTERFIELD — The Mercy hospital system announced Friday that it will open a drive-through testing site for suspected cases of COVID-19, and SSM Health launched a new, online evaluation tool for the those worried they have contracted the virus.The measures come as state and federal officials weather continued criticism over the low number of patients who have been tested. President Donald Trump called Friday morning for the establishment of more drive-through coronavirus testing sites; St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also called Friday for more testing.Health professionals expect increased positive results as testing increases: Missouri has tested 94, and St. Louis County at least 20 so far; only four cases statewide have returned positive.”We’re going to get a lot more tests, and a lot more positives,” said Enbal Shacham, a professor at St. Louis University’s College for Public Health and Social Justice.Testing at the Mercy site is expected to begin Saturday. The location will open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, until further notice.The site will test patients who have been screened by Mercy’s coronavirus support line and meet certain criteria for symptoms and exposure: a fever of at least 100.4 degrees, respiratory symptoms including cough or shortness of breath, and recent travel to high risk area or contact with a known patient.”Those are the people that we want to test,” said Dr. Keith Starke, Mercy’s chief quality officer, at a press conference at the testing site Friday afternoon. “We start testing everyone, the system becomes overwhelmed.”And screening too early, before symptoms appear, can result in a false negative, he added.State coronavirus testing has also gotten faster. Mercy has been able to get results within 24 hours, Starke said. He added that the timeline can be longer through other labs.The temporary testing site is located at 15740 South Outer Forty Road in Chesterfield. It is outside of a Mercy building that offers telehealth services and does not typically see in-person patients.Testing at the drive-through site means patients will spend less time in crowded hospitals. It may also relieve some of the pressure felt by hospitals during the outbreak.”It keeps it out of the emergency department,” said Fran Hixson, director of clinical quality and infection prevention for Mercy. “It really, really helps them focus on other medical needs.”People must call Mercy’s COVID-19 Clinical Support Line at 314-251-0500 before arriving.When patients drive up to the site, healthcare workers equipped in gowns, gloves, masks and goggles will greet them. The staff will verify that the patient needs to be tested, and use a swab to collect a sample from the patient’s nose.Patients stay in the car the entire time, and the whole process will likely take about five minutes.”It will truly be a drive-through,” Hixson said.The swabs are sent to state or private labs, and patients will receive a call with test results.Mercy has set up temporary treatment facilities in the past, but this is its first drive-through testing site. The organization plans to open more across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.Shacham said mobile care is a “go-to” strategy in healthcare. It’s a useful tool for bringing care to populations who need it, and not just for emergencies. For example, mammogram vans and mobile sexually transmitted infections testing sites are frequently used to increase access for communities with higher risks, and less healthcare coverage.SSM Health also announced new measures Friday. At 5 p.m. it launched free “virtual visits” for anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or who has been exposed to it. Residents of Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin are eligible, regardless of insurance, and they do not have to be current SSM Health patients.The new program is an extension of SSM Health’s virtual visits program, a web-based service that launched in summer 2019 to address nonurgent medical conditions.The COVID-19 virtual visits begin with a series of questions about symptoms and exposure. If necessary, the patient will be connected after the visit with an SSM Health Medical Group provider. If testing is recommended, patients will be sent to the nearest SSM Health testing facility.

