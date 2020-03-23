Mercy hospital worker in Troy and Washington, Missouri tests positive for COVID-19

A health care worker at Mercy hospitals in Washington and Troy, Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Saturday.The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy. “As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in the community, it is not entirely unexpected that we would have cases confirmed in caregivers,” reads a statement from Mercy. “Patient and co-worker safety is our top priority. We have been preparing for the likelihood of widespread community infection and have been adjusting our policies to strike the right balance of protecting our co-workers and physicians while also being able to provide safe patient care for our community.”

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

