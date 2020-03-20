Mercy announces new coronavirus testing sites in south St. Louis County, Washington and Hillsboro

Mercy nurses collect samples from a patient wearing a mask at a drive-thru coronavirus testing center on Thursday, March 19, 2020, outside the Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Mercy announced Friday that it will open COVID-19 testing sites in south St. Louis County, Washington and Hillsboro.Mercy’s first drive-thru site opened March 14, and collected samples from 441 patients in its first six days. It is now seeing about 120 patients a day.Hospitals across the state have been working to establish drive-thru sites to collect samples from people who may be infected.Patients cannot be tested unless they meet guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department.The site in Washington is to open Monday at 6 Fairgrounds Road.The South County site is to open Wednesday at 13045 Tesson Ferry Road.Opening day for the Hillsboro site, at 10349 Business Highway 21, has not been set.

