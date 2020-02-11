🔥Mercedes to make Lewis Hamilton highest-paid F1 driver in history with '£180m contract'🔥

Mercedes are prepared to break the bank to keep Lewis Hamilton and could make the six-time world champion the highest-paid F1 driver in history.

Reports in the Sun this morning claim that Hamilton’s new contract could be worth as much as £180million with 12 months remaining on his current deal.

The 35-year-old is expected to visit Mercedes’ HQ in Brackley today having spent the winter break in the United States.

Hamilton has been linked with a move to Ferrari in 2021, but Mercedes chief Toto Wolff insisted as the team’s car unveil on Monday that keeping Hamilton was the ‘obvious pairing going forward’.

“We would like to have the fastest man in the car,” said Wolff. “I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car so there is a mutual outcome. It is the obvious pairing going forward.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Team Principal and CEO Photo: PA

“There are not many places where Lewis will have the environment and framework that will give him the best base for his ambitions.

“We know what we get with him and we have a trusting relationship. From a rationale standpoint, continuing for a while is the most probable conclusion.”

Hamilton’s deal is currently worth £40m-a-season, and the new proposal could see him earn as much as £60m-a-season.

In Pictures | Mercedes reveal new livery for 2020

Wolff added: “You need to respect that a sporting superstar at the peak of his ability, and at the peak of his career, has a limited lifespan where he is able to earn this kind of super money.

“We do respect that and we respect the contribution that Lewis brings to Mercedes both on and off the track.

“Equally, Lewis has always respected that we are Mercedes and there are certain financial realities that are important to us.

Lewis Hamilton before last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Photo: REUTERS

“The money side has never been a sticking point [in previous contracts]. It was more about freedom and his projects.

“We need to look at what makes him perform best. We want the best guy on qualifying on Saturday and in the race on Sunday and that will always be my main focus.”

Additional reporting by the Press Association