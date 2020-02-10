🔥Mercato Metropolitano founder Andrea Rasca on why he started the Founders Without Borders project🔥

Elephant & Castle locals know it well. It sits in a defunct paper factory, discreetly tucked away on Newington Causeway in SE1. It boasts its own micro-brewery and hosts multiple community projects. Oh, and it sells pretty spectacular food.

Inspiration for Mercato Metropolitano, the street food hall now with two London locations, came in 2015. Founder and chief executive Andrea Rasca decided to transform a 150,000 sq.ft. disused railway station in Milan into a gigantic pop-up food stall. The idea was to pay homage to a much-loved local landmark while also selling mouth-watering food. It was an instant hit. Within four months, over two million people had passed through, and more than €8 million had been made.

It’s been a similar success in London’s Elephant & Castle, where the first permanent MM opened in 2016. Now home to over 40 vendors, visitors (which topped roughly three million last year) sample flavours there from around the world – from Italy to Turkey, Vietnam to Japan.

“MM is a movement of everything that is natural and sustainable, ensuring access to nutritious and adequate food for everyone,” says Rasca. “Ours is a movement of artisans and people passionate about seasonal produce, natural food, community inclusion and the preservation of the environment.

“We bring together natural, traceable and unadulterated food, presented on recycled, simple and natural serving-ware. The focus is on the products, artisan producers and customers rather than on luxurious settings, creating the first truly sustainable and inclusive community markets.”

(Mercato Metropolitano )

Most recently, they have opened Mercato Mayfair at the formerly disused St Mark’s Church in Grosvenor Square. But that is not why Rasca is speaking to Future London today. MM have recently launched a new incubation project. ‘Founders Without Borders’ has been designed to help refugees in London nurture cooking skills, to provide much-needed education, resources, facilities and connections, so they can start afresh.

Here, Rasca reveals more about the project and where he hopes it will lead.

Why did you start Founders Without Borders?

Founders Without Borders is one of our many programmes that looks to empower our local community, and specifically refugees. We developed the programme in partnership with TERN, The Entrepreneurial Refugee Network.

In an age where many are attempting to build walls instead of bridges, when refugees often are the most isolated in society, Mercato Metropolitano offers an inclusive space, equality and, of course, delicious and responsibly-sourced food, which we see as the solution to so many of the world’s problems.

(Mercato Metropolitano )

We ran a similar programme to provide start-up space for a female-led business with the ‘Female Food Founders’ project last year. Nancy Nosel, our winner, spent a year running the stall that Muzaffar Sadykov, our Founders Without Borders chef, now occupies with his restaurant Oshpaz.

Nancy has now moved into a bigger space at Mercato Metropolitano after a year of growth and hope to provide a similar impact on Muzaffar. Oshpaz’ menu is based on the ‘the culinary secrets of the Silk Road’ – it will be a new and exciting taste experience for customers at Mercato Metropolitano.

What feedback have you had so far?

Feedback has been fantastic! [It] is our latest step in integrating minority groups into new communities, and follows our Refugee Cooking Collective pilot last year, where nine women from six nationalities participated in a cooking course to increase their social confidence, reduce isolation and map a pathway into food-related career opportunities.

We’re excited for what’s to come!

Where do you want to take it?

We hope we can inspire more growth for refugee start-ups, and also inspire those who may feel isolated in a new country to know that they have a home at Mercato Metropolitano.

We already partner with organisations such as Migrateful and The Refugee Food Festival, which gives refugees the opportunity to both learn new skills and teach theirs to others; Founders Without Borders is another chance to show the world the value of refugees and what they can do for a community.

I hope in the future, Founders Without Borders will help many more refugee-led start-ups reach their potential.