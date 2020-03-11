🔥Menier Chocolate Factory is selling tickets to Paula Vogel's Indecent for £20 during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The Menier Chocolate Factory has lowered the price of its tickets in a bid to keep the theatre full during the coronavirus outbreak.

The theatre is selling all remaining March tickets for its production of Indecent for £20.

The Menier has taken inspiration from Broadway producer Scott Rudin, who has reduced the price of tickets for usually sold-out productions of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? and The Book of Mormon to $50 in an attempt to keep New York theatres full.

Artistic Director of the Menier, David Babani, said: “We are enormously proud to be staging Paula Vogel’s award-winning Indecent – it’s an extraordinary piece of theatre with a company that deserves to be seen.

“Inspired by Scott Rudin’s stance on Broadway, we have decided to sell all remaining tickets for March’s performances at £20. Our doors are open, and we want to share this important piece of theatre with audiences across the capital.”

Indecent focuses on the behind-the-scenes story of the 1923 New York staging of Sholem Asch’s play God of Vengeance.

The play, set in a brothel, became controversial at the time after showing the first-ever lesbian kiss on an American stage, with the cast and crew later indicted for obscenity. It runs in London from March 13 to May 9.

Theatre isn’t the only industry feeling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, with the whole of the West End taking a hit and restaurants in Chinatown being forced to close.

