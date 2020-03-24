🔥Melanie Leupolz signing will help Chelsea Women rival Lyon's European rule🔥

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has watched Lyon lift the Uefa Women’s Champions League trophy for the past four seasons.

Seeing her side pipped to a place in the final after losing 3-2 on aggregate to the Division 1 Feminine club last year only rubbed salt into the wounds, having already been resigned to surrendering their domestic crown.

But Chelsea took another giant leap forward in their bid to become a European powerhouse on Monday and made a statement of intent by landing Germany midfielder Melanie Leupolz.

The Bayern Munich captain, a mainstay in the side since joining from SC Freiburg in 2014, will make the switch in the summer, after agreeing pre-contract terms for a three-year deal.

After a long stint in the German top-flight, where for the past six years the league title has been a two-horse race between Bayern and VfL Wolfsburg, it’s little wonder the 25-year-old has snapped up a chance to ply her trade in the increasingly competitive FA Women’s Super League.

Chelsea had already made a significant splash with the January signing of Australia striker Sam Kerr (Getty Images)

Helping Germany to victory at Euro 2013, just five weeks after making her senior international debut, Leupolz has gone on to earn 66 caps, feature in four major tournaments and land gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Despite also winning back-to-back league titles in her first two seasons at Bayern (2014/15 and 2015/16), Leupolz has not won anything since and arrives at Chelsea hungry to ramp up her trophy collection, much like Sam Kerr, who joined the WSL side in January.

“I believe in what Chelsea are doing as a club and I am excited to be a part of that. They want to win titles and so do I,” said Leupolz.

“I also like the style of football they play. I have seen a lot of their matches and I think it’s the right club for me.”

Kerr, the league’s showpiece Australian striker, and now Leupolz, are part of a recruitment plan that has been a long time in the making.

Speaking at the club’s Cobham training base prior to the winter break, Hayes admitted that while it had taken 18 months to complete Kerr’s move to Kingsmeadow, she had near enough finished her business for the summer transfer window, too.

“I’m nearly done with our recruitment for June,” said Hayes. “You’re talking to someone who has been schooled in America, so recruitment is my business. I know how to do this.”

And there’s no doubt that she does. While there is a feel-good factor in the women’s game, it does not stretch to club finances.

All of the teams throughout the WSL are operating at a loss, and while many crave the riches of a European campaign, few are willing to invest enough to get there.

Emma Hayes says she has already completed the majority of Chelsea’s summer transfer work (Getty Images)

But Chelsea know that with Hayes — who has already delivered a steady stream of domestic trophies since taking the reins in 2013 — they are on to a sure thing.

No English side have conquered Europe since Arsenal won the Uefa Women’s Cup in 2007 (since rebranded the Women’s Champions League), with Hayes as assistant to long-serving head coach Vic Akers.

Even though Chelsea reportedly made Kerr the highest-paid female player in the country, they know simply throwing money at it is not the answer to landing their first European title.

Rest assured, Hayes’s spending, albeit leaving rivals scrambling to keep up, is calculated and considered.

Kerr, the all-time leading scorer in both the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States and the Australian W-League, rejected offers from top European clubs, including Lyon, in favour of joining Chelsea at the turn of the year.

And the addition of the highly-prized Leupolz, who is likely to have been in a similar position, having been nearing the end of her contract, is yet further evidence of a shifting balance of power among Europe’s elite.

“It’s a real statement of intent that she chose Chelsea and it shows just how far we’ve come as a football club,” Hayes said on Monday, on unveiling Leupolz alongside club director Marina Granovskaia.

Can Chelsea now hope to challenge Lyon’s stranglehold on European competition? (AFP via Getty Images)

“Melanie has the right qualities that we look for in players at Chelsea. She’s got international experience, been the captain of Bayern Munich and her best years are yet to come.”

And the same could be said for Chelsea. They have, of course, already claimed the first piece of silverware of the season after beating Arsenal in the League Cup Final last month.

Now sitting one point shy of league leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand and unbeaten in the WSL since January 2019, Chelsea are firm favourites in the title race and all-but guaranteed a place in Europe next season.

Lyon, who have been criticised for their huge investments, may finally have a genuine challenger hot on their heels.