🔥Mel Brooks and son Max promote coronavirus social distancing while separated by glass in video🔥

Mel Brooks may have directed his most important film yet, as the Hollywood legend partnered up with his son Max to stress to others the importance of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 93-year-old, whose best-known work includes The Producers and Blazing Saddles, stood behind a pane of glass while Max, 47, spoke directly to the camera about how the virus could spread.

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay,” Max explained. “But if I give it to [Mel], he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”

Max added that it’s not necessarily catching coronavirus that people should be concerned about, but how it can be so easily widespread.

Celebrities reacting to coronavirus – In pictures

“When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I could infect, and so should you, he said. “So practise social distancing, avoid crowds, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people, and if you’ve got the option to stay home, just stay home.

“Do your part, don’t be a spreader.”

The Brooks family urged others to practice social distancing during the pandemic (@maxbrooksauthor)

The video ended with a cheerful looking Mel waving to the camera.

The Covid-19 virus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, with 182,000 confirmed cases worldwide and over 7,100 deaths.

Actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, as well as James Bond star Olga Kurylenko, have all tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Yesterday saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson offer a sharp U-turn on his previous guidance, now urging Brits to work at home if they can and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres as he gave the first of his now daily addresses to the nation.

Even those showing mild symptoms, such as coughs and a fever, have been asked to stay in a 14 day quarantine to prevent the spread.