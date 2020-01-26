🔥Meghan Markle’s mother Doria ‘silent but steely’ influence for couple during Megxit🔥

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria has been described as a “silent but steely” influence for both Meghan and Prince Harry during their Megxit decision making.

According to a report in the Mail on Sunday, Doria, 63, was a pillar of support as they made the extraordinary decision to leave the royal family for a new life in Canada.

Prince Harry, who tragically lost his own mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997, is understood to have grown particularly close to Doria and regularly consults her for advice.

A former confidant told the paper: “Harry in particular turns to her for advice. She is like the Queen – she never complains and never explains.

Doria lives in Los Angeles, California with her two rescue dogs (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

“Meghan has always trusted her completely but she has become a rock to Harry. She isn’t someone who seeks attention, and for Harry her discretion and silence mean the world.”

Now a yoga teacher, Doria has previously worked in mental health and also as a make-up artist and social worker.

She spent six weeks living with Meghan and Harry after baby Archie was born at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

It is also believed she spent this Christmas with the family at their Vancouver Island rented mansion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have walked away from royal life (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

A very private person, she attended her daughter’s wedding but turned down an invite to spend Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham that same year.

The same Mail article also claimed that Doria greatly values financial independence and that Meghan and Harry’s desire to step out on their own “smacked” of her sentiments.

The source claimed: “When Meghan and Harry announced they were walking away from their jobs as Royals to be financially independent, it immediately smacked of Doria. Being financially independent has always been important to her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their final royal engagement (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry joined his wife and son in Vancouver on Monday, and they have not been photographed together yet.

A new report has surfaced that Meghan will be forced to abandon her British Citizenship bid, as she will be residing more than 90 days per year out of the country due to her new life in Canada.

