🔥Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar explains how they make long-distance friendship work🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Meghan Markle’s best friend Janina Gavankar spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how they keep their long-distance friendship strong.

Gavankar explained, “Listen, our entire friendship has been apart.” Gavankar was often filming The League in Los Angeles (although the show took place in Chicago) while Markle filmed Suits in Toronto.

The actress went on to say, “We met 16 years ago, and we’ve just been apart since, so our friendship lives on FaceTime, no matter where we are.”

She previously spoke to Good Morning America about their FaceTime friendship and said that they “sit on FaceTime or Skype and we talk for hours – mostly about things that are intensely important to us.”

In the same interview, she spoke about her friend’s regal relationship and said, “One of the things I love about both of them is they don’t tell anyone, they just go do good work in countries with nobody watching. They fell in love with nothing around them – no frills, no bells and whistles.”

(@queenscomtrust)

The ladies are still close friends and Gavankar even snapped the Sussex Christmas card in 2019 starring Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. ​

She previously spoke to ET about her friendship with ​Meghan, saying, “Nothing’s changed. She’s amazing and always has been.”

The actress, who also appeared on the FX show The League as well as on True Blood, The Morning Show and Vampire Diaries, is currently promoting The Way Back with Ben Affleck.