🔥Meghan Markle's friend Daniel Martin slams claims taxpayers funded his visit🔥

Meghan Markle’s close friend and wedding make-up artist Daniel Martin has slammed claims that British taxpayers paid for him to be in the UK, writing that he is here as a “a guest in the UK supporting MY FRIEND.”

The make-up artist flew into the UK on Thursday and was seen visiting Coworth Park, a hotel and spa believed to be a favourite of Prince Harry and Meghan.

“FOR THE RECORD to all of you trolling this space” he wrote, “and dropping your hatred in my DM’s…”

Daniel Martin (Getty Images for Hilton Hotels &)

“No British tax payer paid for my travel, accommodations and services while I’ve been a guest in the UK supporting MY FRIEND,” he continued.

The post was accompanied by a GIF which read, “Mmm bye.”

(Instagram / @danielmartin)

Martin is one of Meghan’s closest friends and pioneered her fresh faced make-up look on her wedding day, revealing in an interview that after the ceremony Prince Harry was “thanking me for making her look like herself.”

He was previously a contributor to her now shutdown website The Tig where he wrote beauty columns.

The celebrity make-up artist also works with the likes of Nina Dobrev, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and Jessica Alba.