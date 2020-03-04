🔥Meghan Markle's favourite eco shoe brand has launched bags🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The last time we saw Meghan Markle, back on February 16, she was stepping off a commercial flight in Canada’s Victoria International Airport with husband Prince Harry.

It was the first time the couple had been photographed together since their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and Meghan chose an eco-friendly outfit for the occasion.

Not only did she re-wear a blue and white striped shirt from her old pal Misha Nonoo’s sustainable brand and carry a Prada recycled nylon duffle bag, she also chose to wear a pair of black pointy flats from eco brand Rothy’s. Meghan’s travel shoe of choice was The Merino Point in Shadow (£192, but now sold out) and she had also worn the brand back in October 2018 for her pregnancy announcement, when she wore the brand’s best-selling Point in Black (£135, shop it here).

Rothy’s, a San Francisco-based label launched in 2016, makes all its products in China using a blend of marine plastic and the brand’s signature thread, which is created from old water bottles. To date, Rothy’s has transformed over 40 million water bottles into shoes.

This week the brand has added a collection of five handbags to its offering.

The Rothy’s handbag

The Rothy’s bags are “made for modern life on the go” and are designed to be not only beautiful, but also flexible, machine-washable and long-lasting. They range in price from a small makeup pouch for £75 to a handbag for £274.

The Rothy’s tote bag

We’re betting that Meghan – ever a big bag lover – has got her eyes on the large tote. Pretty, practical and perfect for stashing away all her baby paraphernalia.

Rothy’s is set to hit UK stores come summer, but for now you can shop the brand on their website here.