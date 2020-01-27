🔥Meghan Markle’s dad tells Harry to ‘man up’ and come and see him🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Meghan’s dad Thomas Markle has urged Prince Harry to ‘man up and see me’ as he accused them both of ‘hurting the Queen’.

The former Hollywood producer, who is estranged from the Duchess of Sussex, shared his ’embarrassment’ of the couple, and also claimed negative coverage of his daughter was not racist.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, he said Meghan and Harry ‘married into royalty’ and should have known what they were ‘getting themselves into’.

He continued: ‘That’s been Harry’s life, Meghan’s had a similar kind of life and I think they’ve hurt the Queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals.

‘It just doesn’t work to be going to another country and then serving England. It’s never going to work. I am a little embarrassed for them and feeling very sorry for the Queen’.

When asked about the media’s treatment of Meghan, Mr Markle said he had ‘trouble buying’ the idea that coverage of her had been racist.

He continued: ‘There’s never been a problem with Meghan in terms of her race, at her school or in any place and I haven’t noticed it in England at all.

‘I think England is far more liberal than the US when it comes to races, I don’t think she is being bullied in anyway, or any shape because of racism.’

Mr Markle then urged Harry to ‘man up and fly down to see me’ as he begged Meghan to get back in touch.

Asked what he would say to his daughter, he continued: ‘I’d say I love you and let’s sit down and work this out.

‘She was the closest thing to me for years and years and years, until she went off to college and even then. This is ridiculous. We should get together.’

Mr Markle claimed he would ‘pretty much give an interview and wait for 30 days for some kind of answer back’ in a bid to reach out to Meghan.

He also said he had written to Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland, who he divorced when the Duchess was six years old.

Meghan has not spoken to her father since the eve of her wedding in 2018.