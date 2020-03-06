🔥Meghan Markle's best high street fashion moments: from Topshop to H&M🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

On her first outing of the decade, Meghan Markle sported a colour-blocking ensemble which comprised of a beige woolen coat which she wore over a chocolate brown slip skirt.

Both pieces were by Spanish high-street brand, Massimo Dutti, which is owned by Inditex, the same company that owns Zara.

The following day on an unofficial outing to the National Theatre, the 38-year-old outgoing Duchess wore the Massimo Dutti again, this time in the form of a navy woollen coat.

While Markle has become renowned for her love of designer garb during her time as a senior royal, she has also exhibited an appreciation of the whole gamut of the high-street too.

In amongst the Alexander Wang’s, the Givenchy’s and the Victoria Beckham’s, the outgoing royal has also seamlessly blended high and low, with pieces from H&M, Zara and, on one of her final appearances as a senior royal today, Topshop.

(The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton)

Just a few days into 2018, Markle sported a £45 bell-sleeved jumper from British stalwart, Marks & Spencer, which sold out within hours.

A matter of months later, before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, she had another sell-out knitwear moment when she sported a funnel neck jumper by high-street store AllSaints, which, again, sold out within hours.

During her pregnancy with baby Archie (who has also proved to be an ambassador of the high-street), Markle braved spring-appropriate neutrals in the form of a £24.99 H&M Maternity dress. A few months later into her pregnancy, on International Women’s Day last year, she continued her affordably winning streak in a retro-inspired £185 shift dress from Reiss.

The Duchess of Sussex wears H&M dress for Mayhew visit (PA Wire/PA Images)

On what would transpire to be her final royal tour of Africa in October 2019, Markle had several high-street moments, most notably in a £95 Banana Republic dress in her favourite silhouette.

And who could forget her charity high street capsule collection which she designed in aid of Smart Works and in collaboration with Jigsaw, John Lewis and Partners, Marks and Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo?

