🔥Meghan Markle’s aide Beth Herlihy once played a stripper in dark Hollyoaks spin-off🔥

The Duchess of Sussex isn’t the only former actress in her camp after it’s been revealed that one of her aides Beth Herlihy once starred in the British soap, Hollyoaks.

The 33-year-old who played the character of a stripper Honey, now works as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s programme co-ordinator.

Loyal Hollyoaks’ fans may recognise the former actress and model from the racy Channel 4 spin-off – Hollyoaks Later – where Beth’s character Honey ended up being presumably murdered by one of the show’s main character’s, Seth Castello, in a mysterious murder plot twist.

As well as acting, Beth is reported to have also done a lot of modeling work, including a 2012 glamour shoot where she posed in a PVC catsuit.

Despite the success of the series, Beth – who went under the stage name Beth Coundley at the time – hung up her acting gloves in 2016 when she went on to become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Sussex’s events manager at the Royal Foundation – a joint charity between the two young royal families.

After the Sussex’s split from the foundation in 2018, Beth is reported to have stayed with Meghan and Harry, according to The Mail On Sunday.

The publication also added that Beth is not thought to have played a significant role in the couple’s move to Canada.

However, there has been speculation that Beth is helping Meghan organise some of her meetings in Vancouver earlier this month, including a charity visit to a woman’s shelter.

Metro.co.uk has reached out to the Sussex’s spokesperson for comment.

Harry and Meghan are currently both in Canada with their son Archie, after announcing that they will be stepping down as senior royals earlier this month.

The pair will also be giving up their HRH titles and are said to be paying back all the money given to them from the crown to renovate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared that they wish to be financially independent.

