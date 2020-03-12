The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Meghan Markle who, by now will have arrived back in Canada, completed one, final royal engagement in private before attending the Commonwealth Service in striking green Emilia Wickstead.

38-year-old Markle met with scholars from 11 Commonwealth countries and opted to wear a quirky cravat dress by Australian designer, Scanlan Theodore for the occasion (shop it here for £330.)

Scanlan Theodore was founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1987.

The brand describes the dress as “a contemporary take on a knitted dress” and is the quirky cravat necktie “offers a bit of feminine flirt”.

(The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)

Australia is one of the founding member countries of the commonwealth and was the destination for Harry and Meghan’s first overseas tour as members of the royal family.

Markle pinned her hair from her face and carried a co-ordinating navy clutch bag and heels.

The private engagement came before Monday’s Commonwealth Day service, which saw the Duchess join members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey, including the Duchess of Cambridge who was a vision in red.

During her final days as a senior royal, Markle used her fashion choices to make a bold statement, most notably in the traffic-stopping red Safiyaa London gown she wore to the Mountbatten Festival of Music.