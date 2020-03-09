🔥Meghan Markle wears sister-in-law Kate's favourite designer for final appearance as senior royal🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Meghan Markle made her final appearance today at the annual Commonwealth Day service, which is held at Westminster Abbey,

For the occasion, Markle wore a bespoke emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress.

Wickstead is a New Zealand-born fashion designer based in London and established her eponymous brand in 2008. The brand is a firm favourite of her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge, who regularly choses Wickstead’s creations for her official royal engagements.

To accessorise the caped dress, Markle carried the Satin Demi Bag by sustainable brand Gabriela Hearst. It’s currently unavailable, but it did retail for £1, 695.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Westminster Abbey (Getty Images)

Markle’s matching headpiece was a custom design by British milliner William Chambers.

Today’s ensemble rounds off three days of sartorial wins for Markle whose used her farewell trip to the UK as an opportunity to champion British brands. From the blue Victoria Beckham dress she wore to the Endeavour Awards, to the Safiyaa London dress she chose on Saturday evening at the Mountbatten Festival of Music.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined other members of the royal family, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they carried out their last public royal duty before stepping back as senior royals.

Following Commonwealth Day Service, Meghan and Harry will return to Canada where their son Archie remains.