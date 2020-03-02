🔥Meghan Markle 'to attend 2020 Met Gala with Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive events of the year with a guest list handpicked by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

But the event could have a Royal Family addition this year as the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to attend.

According to The Sun, Meghan is set to step out on May 4 at the Met Gala this year.

(Getty Images)

A source said she was “one of the first names on the guest list.” Meghan has strong Vogue connections as she worked closely with the British edition as guest-editor on a special September issue celebrating powerful women.

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, said working with her was “an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise.”

Meghan will reportedly be attending the Met Gala with Enninful, where she is said to be donning a “glamorous androgynous” look.

The source continued, “Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.”

(Getty Images)

Prince Harry is not expected to join her, as the source said, “Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood.”

Anna Wintour is a fan of the Duchess and previously defended her approach to life after joining the Royal Family.

“I read somewhere that there were members of the royal household that were confused and upset that she woke up so early at 5 a.m” Wintour said in a video interview for Vogue, “She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates, and also sends a lot of text messages. I mean, what did they expect? That she was going to send messages via pigeon? So, I think she’s amazing.”

The Duchess would not be the first royal to have attended the Met Gala, if she does go.

(Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice attended the event in 2018, wearing a purple dress for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme. Princess Diana is the only other royal to have attended in 1996, donning a navy Dior slip dress.

This year’s Met Gala exhibit is named About Time: Fashion and Duration and is inspired by the 1992 Sally Potter film Orlando, based on Virginia Woolf’s book of the same name.

Met Gala curator Andrew Bolton described it as a “re-imagining of fashion history that’s fragmented, discontinuous and heterogenous.”

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to formally step down as senior royals on March 31, after announcing that they would be stepping away from the Royal Family and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Prince Harry said at a charity event that he felt that “there really was no other option” and that the decision was “not one I made lightly.”

Insider has reached out to the Met Gala for comment.