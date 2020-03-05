🔥Meghan Markle style file: the fashion history of the Duchess of Sussex🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Since entering the British royal family, Meghan Markle’s ​style has evolved from laid-back all-American to a royally-approved wardrobe of some seriously refined clothes.

Her new look, which the 38-year-old has debuted since entering British public life, is modern, stylish, and, on occasion, boundary-pushing (when it comes to regal style, at least).

From donning a sheer Ralph & Russo gown for the couple’s official engagement portraits to power suits and mini maternity dresses, many welcome the Duchess of Sussex’s refreshing ensembles.

Since walking down the aisle in a custom Givenchy by Clare Waight Keller wedding dress, the designer has formed the basis of the 37-year-old’s wardrobe, which over time has also been joined by several other high-end British designers, including Victoria Beckham and Burberry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in May 2018 (AFP/Getty Images)

Meghan has also stayed true to her roots, shining a spotlight on independent brands from all over the world, including many Canadian brands, which is where the Suits star lived before her engagement to Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle at her first state dinner in Fiji (Getty Images)

Whilst neutral tones were a key component in Meghan’s wardrobe as she began her new royal role, the couple’s first international royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and Australia saw her embrace bold shades. Stand-out pieces include the cobalt blue caped gown she wore to her first state dinner.

Meghan wearing a H&M dress during her pregnancy (Getty Images)

Meghan’s maternity wardrobe was also full of contemporary styles, like the £24.99 H&M cream short dress (pictured above) to the cow print heels she wore for an outing to Smart Works.

An official christening photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie (Chris Allerton)

As she entered a new chapter as a first-time mum to baby Archie, her wardrobe transitioned to become more relaxed. Her key looks as a mum have so far included a minimal white Dior dress for Archie’s christening, as well as a laid back look for Wimbledon last year.

We can’t wait to see where Meghan’s style evolution goes next, even after her and Prince Harry step back from life as senior royals.

