🔥Meghan Markle shares touching behind-the-scenes video of Vogue guest editorship… complete with 'surprise' glitter hats and party blowers🔥

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a previously unseen video which gives a behind the scenes look at her time guest editing Vogue magazine.

In the clip, she and British Vogue’s Edward Enninful celebrate their landmark September collaboration.

Meghan’s guest-edited issue became the UK fashion magazine’s fastest-selling in its history and its top seller of the past decade.

The video, posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, shows Meghan and Mr Enninful reminisce on the moments leading up to the project.

“I remember walking into Kensington Palace and I was so excited,” the editor-in-chief says.

“And I was like ‘Lovely to meet you, Duchess.’ And you were like ‘Call me Meghan.’”

Shot at Vogue’s London headquarters last August, their video chat reveals that the project began with a text message the previous January.

“I wanted to see if you would help me with Smart Works (the Duchess’s charitable clothing collection), right? And so, there we were, having tea,” Meghan says.

“From January to now, (that’s) how much we’ve been working on this, and for me to just say, yes, you would help me on Smart Works – amazing.

“And maybe I could push it just a little bit more and see if you would be willing to let me guest edit.”

The pair laugh and joke during the two-and-a-half minute clip (sussexroyal/Instagram)

Mr Enninful recalls he immediately thought “Yes, please!” while the Duchess says she was unsure if anyone had ever done it before.

“In the history of Vogue, you’re the first,” Mr Enninful tells her.

“You have an editor’s eye. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. You were so thorough, from beginning to end.”

Meghan adds: “But I left the fashion stuff to you professionals.

“I did say ‘Can you do Commonwealth fashion? Can you do sustainability? Can we make sure the point of view is really in the right ethos? And then I’ll leave it to the experts.’”

Duchess of Sussex releases video preview of her British Vogue September issue

Mr Enninful tells the Duchess: “You wanted to focus on women who are changing the world, women who are doing incredible things. Which really is in line with what we do at British Vogue.”

Meghan replies: “Yes, and then having the mirror. Anyone, no matter who they are picking up this issue, should be able to see themself in it, and that’s what I feel really proud that we’ve accomplished.

Mr Enninful is also seen calling some people who were involved with the issue, including British fashion model Adwoa Aboah.

He tells Ms Aboah that “we had to keep this quiet for a very long time” and she responds by saying it was “a f***ing great project”.

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech is also called and the Duchess tells her: “Just know, we are so, so proud that you’re on the cover with everything you represent … you’re a true force for change.”

Meghan tells American actress and model Yara Shahid that “I kid you not, the very first name that I said I wanted on the cover was you.”

The final call is to actress and activist Jane Fonda, who says: “Meghan, I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice and I’m so honoured to be a part of it with all those other amazing women.

“Thank you so much for including me.”