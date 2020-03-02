🔥Meghan Markle Said To Be Eyeing Superhero Role After Leaving British Royal Family🔥

On March 31st, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially leave the British Royal Family.

Much digital ink has been spilled about the circumstances surrounding Harry and Meghan’s decision, and the reported fallout between the newlyweds and the Queen, but this past weekend it emerged that Meghan already has an eye on her next gig: a role in a future superhero movie.

Mail Online (h/t CBM) brings word that the Duchess hopes to become “part of an ensemble cast” in an upcoming superhero movie, and has informed her agent that she’s “open to the best offers.”

Take this all with a grain of salt, as the Daily Mail isn’t exactly known for its measured, authentic reporting. Nevertheless, a return to the world of acting is certainly a viable option, given Markle’s previous experience in Suits, along with her movie credits – namely Horrible Bosses, Dater’s Handbook, and more.

Here’s the alleged scoop:

He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.

The tidbit goes on to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is, at least for now, a controversial figure, and the recent press attention has already cooled Disney’s interest in a potential collaboration.

But Mail Online still believes that a big ensemble film would serve as a fitting platform for Markle to (re)ignite her acting career now that her connections with the Royal Family have ostensibly been severed.

She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle. But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go…something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and centre.

Jean Grey, Black Widow, Supergirl, Storm, Visen, Misty Knight and even Wonder Woman have all been bandied about as possibilities for Meghan Markle. Whether anything will materialize from this remains to be seen, but with her royal purse strings cut, Markle will be keen to make in-roads into Hollywood very soon indeed.