This week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed their final duties as senior members of the Royal Family.

The couple’s final public appearance was at the Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey with other working Royal Family members.

But during a private event at Buckingham Palace before the couple flew home, Meghan was seen “holding back tears” – according to a reporter for Harper’s Bazaar.

(The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Chris Allerton)

Journalist Bryony Gordon also said she noticed “tears glisten in those bright, friendly eyes that have charmed and endeared so many during recent days.”

Her staff also appeared emotional as she embraced them.

(The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton)

Meghan and Harry’s new, scaled down roles away from senior royal duties required them to let go of their entire UK-based staff, a decision that was deemed “sad but inevitable” by sources close to the couple.

The Sussexes’ Buckingham Palace office has been shut, with staff negotiating redundancy deals or accepting other jobs working for the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry aim to have “financial independence” now they have relinquished their roles and their small team of remaining staff will be privately funded by the couple.