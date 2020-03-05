🔥Meghan Markle dazzles in baby blue Victoria Beckham dress for first UK appearance in two months🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Meghan Markle opted to wear a cerulean blue Victoria Beckham dress this evening for her first UK appearance in two months. The fitted, body-con dress is still available to buy for £950.

The last time Meghan wore one of Beckham’s designs was Christmas 2018, when she opted for a dress and coat by the British label.

Accessorising the look, the 38-year-old paired the dress with midnight blue pumps and a matching clutch.

Meghan kept her hair in a chic low ponytail and opted for slightly vampier make-up, complete with berry-stained lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Meghan Markle arriving at the Endeavour Awards (Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan made the appearance this evening to attend the annual Endeavour Awards, which recognises wounded, injured or sick military personnel and veterans who have gone on to use sport and adventurous challenges as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has attended the Endeavour Fund Awards (the organisation is set up by the Royal Foundation), she attended last year while pregnant with baby Archie, and also in 2018, when she sported an unconventional tailored suit for the occasion.

Both she and Prince Harry will make an appearances at a final series of events over the course of the next few days, before they officially withdraw from royal life and relinquish both their duties and their titles on March 31.

Scroll through the gallery above for more images of the couple this evening.