🔥Meghan Markle champions British talent again wearing stunning red caped dress from London label Safiyaa🔥

Meghan Markle continued to champion British brands today, as she stepped out wearing a stunning red caped gown from Safiyaa London.

The gown, named Kalika Long Dress, costs £1,295 and is still available to buy.

Safiyaa London was founded in 2011 by Daniela Karnuts and specialises in gowns and occasion-wear.

Markle accessorised the scarlett dress with floral drop earrings by fellow London brand Simone Rocha (£250, shop them here.)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

Markle carried a Capri satin clutch by Manolo Blahnik (shop it here, £1,260) and completed the all-red look with a pair of red Aquazurra pumps (shop them here, £ 440.)

She kept her hair slick and glossy and her make-up the same.

This is the third outing Markle has made during her visit to London and she has used all three to champion British fashion talent. Firstly, there was the Victoria Beckham dress she wore to the Endeavour Awards on Thursday, then there was an organza-sleeved Topshop blouse for a private visit to the National Theatre, and for the Mountbatten Festival of Music on Saturday night she opted for a small London-based label.

The festival brings together world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

This year, the performance will mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos.