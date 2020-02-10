🔥Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a double date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in Miami🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are carving their own path now that they’re no longer senior royals, and their new life is already looking pretty glam.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly had dinner with Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami last week.

As Page Six reported (and E! News later confirmed), Harry and Meghan had attended an investment summit sponsored by JP Morgan at 1Hotel South Beach, where they dined with J-Lo and former baseball star A-Rod at the hotel’s restaurant, Habitat.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Lopez and Rodriguez had been in Miami following Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime performance, and they were said to have hit it off with the former royals.

“Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner,” a source told Page Six. “J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”

1 Hotel Miami

The summit marked Harry and Meghan’s first joint public appearance since stepping away from their royal duties at the start of the year. Meghan was said to have been introduced at the summit by broadcast journalist, Gayle King, giving a short speech before introducing her husband.

While it was reported that Harry did not give the keynote speech, he did address mental health as well as his and Meghan’s decision to leave his royal life behind.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (PA Wire/PA Images)

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

Prior to the JP Morgan-hosted event, the couple had been quietly spending time in Canada with their son, Archie, and their two dogs. But following their first high-profile event, it seems that Harry and Meghan will be accepting public engagements again soon.