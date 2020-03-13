The hottest luxury and A List news

When Meghan Markle flew back to London to meet husband, Prince Harry, for their final event as senior working royals, the couple reportedly decided it would be best to leave their son, Archie, in Canada due to coronavirus.

According to The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon – who interviewed Prince Harry for his revelatory podcast about mental health in 2017 – when Meghan met with 23 young scholars at Buckingham Palace the conversation turned to coronavirus, which led to her answering why 10-month old Archie wasn’t traveling with her.

“The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic,” wrote Telegraph columnist Bryony Gordon, who attended the meeting.

Meghan and Prince Harry faced criticism for not bringing Archie with them on their visit to the UK.

Prior to their UK trip, Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson Dickie Arbiter had said it would be “spiteful” of the couple to not bring their son with them due to the advanced ages of the Queen and Prince Philip.

“I’m sorry, there isn’t an excuse for not bringing him. After all, he’s got to meet his family, his family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States,” Arbiter said.

Meghan and Harry finished their senior royal duties in London this week and are now expected to settle back into life in Canada.