🔥Meghan Markle and Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day service in final duties as senior royals🔥

Harry and Meghan have arrived at Westminster Abbey as part of their final bow before stepping down as senior royals.

The couple have joined the Queen for the Commonwealth Day Service at the historic London church – their last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the church earlier alongside his pregnant fiance Carrie Symonds.

They joined a raft of high profile figures including Home Secretary Priti Patel, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US ambassador Woody Johnson.

Boris Johnson arrived at the church alongside his pregnant fiance Carrie Symonds (PA)

Singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David also arrived ahead of the royals. Both will be performing during the service.

Harry and Meghan will not be part of the Queen’s procession at the start of this year’s service. Rather than waiting for her arrival and walking through the church with the monarch as usual, they will be ushered to their seats.

The procession includes the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, clergy, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Commonwealth Secretary General, among others, according to the Order of Service.

Last-minute changes were also made, meaning William and Kate will also not join the procession.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace did not comment on why the switch had been made. A source said the amendments were made on Sunday – the day before the event, despite the Order of Service already having been signed off and printed.

The Commonwealth Service is the first time Meghan and Harry have appeared in public with the royal family since their “Megxit” announcement in January.

Harry, the sixth in line to the throne, and Meghan, will no longer use their HRH styles from March 31 as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America. Aides have said the couple, who are retaining Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, will be in the UK regularly.

But this final official appearance is a poignant milestone as they prepare to embark on their future away from the royal family.

Their goodbye tour – a flurry of appearances in the UK – has including the Endeavour Fund Awards, a military musical festival at the Royal Albert Hall and Meghan’s secret visit to a school in Dagenham, east London, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Tradition dictates Harry, who is not a future king, sits with Meghan in the second row of seats behind the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate during the service.

Prince Andrew will be absent this year after stepping down from public life following his disastrous Newsnight appearance over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The televised service at the abbey is also a key annual event in the calendar for the Queen who is head of the Commonwealth.

The Queen in her Commonwealth Day message has praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions “serves to make us stronger”.

In her annual message, the head of state highlighted how global connectivity makes people aware their “choices and actions” can affect the “well-being of people and communities living far away” – and inspires many to be more careful with natural resources.

International boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua will deliver a reflection, while singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David will perform.

Stepping down as a working royal means Harry must leave his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

But he will remain president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Meghan will still be the Trust’s vice-president.