Megadeth, Lamb of God headlining tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Megadeth and Lamb of God are co-headlining a tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 11. Trivium and In Flames are also on the bill.Show time is at 6 p.m.Tickets are $25-$99.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at livenation.com and at the box office.This is Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine’s return to the stage following a diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, and it’s the band’s first tour since 2017. Mustaine says “Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you.”Lamb of God just released “Checkmate,” it’s first new music in five years. It’s from the band’s self-titled eighth album, to be released May 8.The tour begins June 12 in Bristow, Va.

