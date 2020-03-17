🔥Meet the Wuhan clan: the British civil servants who headed straight for the epicentre in January🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

By now, coronavirus is dominating nearly every thought. We are constantly weighing up the risk of contagion and avoiding social contact. But when the disease first broke out in Wuhan at the start of the year, Alex Wright and Rob Fitzpatrick did the opposite of what is now being recommended. Amid the scramble to escape the Chinese city in January, these two level-headed civil servants left their wives and young children at home and travelled into Wuhan to evacuate 200 British citizens from the eerily deserted city. As the virus begins to take hold here in the UK, Wright and Fitzpatrick are a few months ahead of us. Their main lesson, says Fitzpatrick, “is that everyone has a part to play, whether that is self-isolating or working to support everyday life and helping those who are vulnerable”.

The pair have both been involved in evacuations before, getting Britons to safety during the Arab Spring. Wright, 34, evacuated Benghazi in Libya and also parts of Russia when Crimea was annexed in 2014. But neither of them had ever seen anything like this.

“This was different because it was the first time we’d worked against the backdrop of disease,” says Fitzpatrick, 36, whose day job is in UN Human Rights but is also in the Government’s rapid deployment team of volunteers for when crises occur. “Everyone was in protective equipment. It’s about rationalising the risk, understanding how great that risk is and being comfortable with it. My biggest concern was if I picked something up and passed it on to other people. But it’s similar in that you’re still dealing with people who are involved in a difficult situation and want to get out and to safety at home.”

At that point coronavirus had killed at least 638 people and infected more than 31,520 around the world. It has now killed more than 7,000 worldwide. There was a global effort to evacuate Wuhan, with more than 20 countries flying their citizens out and 11 British citizens coming back on a French flight.

Wright, who works in the UK/China trade relations team in Beijing and did this as a volunteer with no extra pay, speaks about the “nervous” 11-hour drive from Beijing to Wuhan. He and Fitzpatrick both had health checks before they went. “At that point Beijing had started to close down, we knew the risks — and to make things worse there was the heaviest snow Beijing had seen for years. We listened to early Noughties indie music to keep spirits up.”

Wright and his family moved to Beijing last September. He first heard about coronavirus in January, when his wife and baby were told to fly back to England and his office “went into crisis mode, focusing on the response”.

The team flies home

That tense journey through an empty country to Wuhan was punctuated by stops at checkpoints, where Chinese officials took people’s temperatures and sent them to designated hospitals if necessary. “We had the heating on in the car,” says Wright. “Whenever we saw a checkpoint we quickly opened all the windows to make sure we weren’t hot. We all got through.”

Halfway through the journey they stopped at a motorway service station for food. “It was completely empty except for, remarkably, a few people on the tills. We bought some instant noodles and heated them up and the staff took photos of us because they thought it was amazing we were there. That made us feel more apprehensive, given the scale of the outbreak.”

When they arrived in Wuhan they had to argue their way in, given that it was completely locked down. “The Chinese police asked if we were sure we wanted to come in, given that it wasn’t safe and no one was allowed in or out so once we were in we’d only be allowed out on our flight. But we knew we had a job to do,” says Wright.

“It was sad to see a whole city closed down. The city was completely focused on attacking the virus, food shops were the only things open. There was no public transport; it was a remarkable state of affairs. There were also posters saying ‘come on Wuhan’ and ‘Glory to the heroes fighting the epidemic’.” In case of food shortages, Wright and his team had British Army ration packs, which were “tastier than they sound”.

What did their families make of the risk they faced? “My wife is partly proud, partly annoyed,” says Wright. “She understands that being part of the diplomatic service is a privilege and helping groups in time of crisis is part of that job. But it has been hugely difficult for her — while I was in quarantine she was left looking after the baby.”

Fitzpatrick has a six-year-old and an 18-month-old. “My wife and I sat down before I left for China and worked out childcare arrangements. We called in lots of favours from grandparents and friends. My six-year-old understood why I was going and he’s heard a bit about coronavirus at school so he’s been asking me questions.”

After a night at the consul general’s house they set up a desk at the airport with Union Jack flags to identify themselves. There were no airport staff so they had to run it all themselves, working with the Chinese authorities.

“The passengers were a mix,” says Wright. “Lots had young children, there were British people who had married Chinese nationals. It was a stressful day and went very fast. There were various issues around passports and visas. People were anxious but relieved to be going home and despite being exhausted and uncertain about what was next they were helping each other, holding each other’s children. I ran on adrenaline and didn’t feel tired.”

Medics wear protective clothing and wheel a patient into the Wuhan Red Cross hospital in January (Getty )

Once they were on board they were advised not to move around the aircraft more than they had to and given a mask for the 24-hour long plane journey. There was lots of antibacterial hand gel on the aircraft, the bathrooms were kept clean by the crew and there was a separate area for anyone who had become ill during the flight. Wright says he “passed out asleep”. “I didn’t wake up until we came in to land, which was difficult because Storm Dennis was approaching. The pilot wasn’t sure if we should divert.”

Then they had two weeks in quarantine at a hotel in Milton Keynes. “It was then that I started thinking about the implications of the ongoing risk,” says Fitzpatrick.

Wright adds: “I had been so focused on the evacuation I hadn’t thought a great deal about quarantine. Other than it would be nice to have two weeks resting, without a baby waking me up in the night.” For the first 72 hours they were not allowed to leave their bedrooms, then later on they could move around the hotel. Wright organised a pub quiz one night, they had microwave meals left outside their rooms, and some Milton Keynes residents donated toys for the children.

Fitzpatrick’s quarantine tips are “to see it as an opportunity to catch up on bits and pieces that you don’t have time for during your day-to-day life and make sure you have plenty to read”. He worked, read the news about coronavirus, FaceTimed family and ordered books from Amazon — he read 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World by Elif Shafak. “I tried to do a 20-minute workout on YouTube every day but it ended up being every couple of days. Once I got back to the gym I wasn’t able to run as fast.”

The first thing Fitzpatrick did when he came out of quarantine was go to the nearest McDonald’s for a McMuffin breakfast. “I enjoyed the sunshine and even the wind, then I drove home.” The Wuhan clan who assembled in quarantine are keeping in touch — they have a WhatsApp group.

China is slowly coming back to life. Wright has been working remotely but is going back to Beijing this week. If he had to do a similar mission in China again, Wright would prioritise the way he approached staff. “It’s about building relationships. Now I have the police and airport staff on WeChat, we’re buddies.”

What else can we learn from their experience in Wuhan? “The British medical officer’s advice is very much textbook,” says Wright.

“The key is to listen and follow the advice of experts — they are really respected in this field. It’s a bit of a blur to look back but the rescue mission was largely a success and we can draw on it if we have future crises.”