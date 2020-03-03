🔥Meet the mental health first-aiders helping to support their colleagues🔥

Sean Maywood says being a mental health first-aider gives him “a real sense of purpose”. He delivers mental health first-aid training to some of the 12,000 staff at business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers in London, 200 of whom are now mental health first-aiders.

“Most people will be affected by mental health issues, either directly or indirectly, and it’s the prevalence of this that motivates me,” explains Maywood, who says that he became interested in the issue after people he knew experienced challenges around their mental health.

According to mental health charity Mind, approximately one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year.

Alice Scrutchey, personal assistant for the chief operating officer of American Express, has also trained as a mental health first-aider. Like Maywood, she took a two-day course run by Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) England, completing it last spring.

She had personal experience that motivated her to learn more. “I suffered from mental health issues as a teenager, so I’ve always had an interest in it and wanted to learn how to help others,” she says.

Scrutchey explains what being a mental health first-aider involves. “It’s not about being a therapist or making a diagnosis. Being a first-aider involves recognising that people struggle, so we learn to look out for the signs, triggers and symptoms, and find out how best to support our colleagues.”

Mental wellbeing should feature more prominently in the corporate world, Scrutchey argues. “Yes, there’s counselling available, but actually having someone available as first response is so important. If someone injures themselves, you’d need a physical first-aider, so why shouldn’t you have a mental health first-aider to be there in a crisis?

“If someone has a panic attack, for example, I can listen, give support and encourage them to get help. Above all, we give hope.” Maywood hears from colleagues facing all kinds of challenges.

“People asking me for a chat can range from someone who is feeling a bit out of sorts to someone who has had suicidal thoughts and might well be getting help with that but wanted someone in the firm to know,” he says.

Mental health first-aiders are not counsellors; in fact, the role is not about giving advice, and Maywood explains that it’s not best-suited to those who think they might find it cathartic.

“As mental health first-aiders, we have got to look after our own mental health first,” he says.

He adds: “It’s reactive, and the aims around promoting recovery, providing comfort and preventing further injury are exactly the same as physical first-aid. But we also raise awareness and challenge the stigma around mental health. Ultimately, it’s about listening and signposting them to further help rather than problem-solving.”

Both Scrutchey and Maywood are aware of the impact that work can have upon mental health. “Here at PwC, people do work incredibly hard, with some long hours. Work isn’t necessarily the driving force behind someone suffering poor mental health, but it can be a contributory factor,” notes Maywood.

But he also emphasises that work can be “a massively beneficial factor” when it comes to preventing mental ill-health, providing structure, purpose and support, which can be helpful. Scrutchey emphasises the danger of presenteeism and working cultures that demand long hours.

“It’s counterproductive to work too much, and working excessive hours is a clear sign that someone is struggling with mental health. In my eyes, that’s the biggest problem facing the corporate world,” she says.

She’s also very interested in how the isolation of remote working might affect mental health. In November, Scrutchey qualified to teach others how to become mental health first-aiders, joining 2,000 other instructor members of MHFA England.

Based on training developed in Australia in 2000, MHFA England’s mission is to train one in 10 of the population in mental health first aid.

According to the organisation, stress, anxiety and depression are the biggest cause of sickness absence in our society and mental ill health is responsible for 91 million working days lost every year