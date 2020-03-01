🔥Meet the man behind 'The Room Next Door' – the online comedy sketches starring an 'adviser' to the biggest names in politics and beyond🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man who shot to fame for his hilarious online sketches has revealed his winning formula for turning bumbling speeches into comedy gold.

Michael Spicer, 42 – better known as “the room next door” guy – has earnt worldwide acclaim for his two-minute skits in which he plays a fictional adviser desperately trying to stop the world’s most powerful leaders from committing excruciating blunders.

When a high profile figure makes a hash of an interview or hurtles along with some eyebrow-raising address, Mr Spicer imagines he’s off-camera with an ear-piece, telling them what to say.

But, be it Priti Patel, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew or the Dalai Lama, they – obviously – remain deaf to his guidance, leaving him open-mouthed with dismay.

The comedian behind the viral videos told the Standard how the idea came about, how he sources his material – and why he’s never done Jeremy Corbyn.

Where did The Room Next Door come from?

“It started with Boris Johnson and his model bus hobby,” Mr Spicer explained.

Last June, the father-of-two watched the then Tory leadership hopeful give an interview to TalkRadio in which he described transforming wine crates into double-deckers in his free time.

“He seemed to be having an internal battle with himself – as though he didn’t know whether to make something up or admit that he actually liked building them.”

At that point, the 42-year-old pictured someone behind-the-scenes, feeding lines into the soon-to-be Prime Minister’s ear to help him answer the questions.

“I put the kids to bed and then just pulled the whole thing together – acting out what I would do in that situation,” he said. “And I called it ‘The Room Next Door’ because I couldn’t think of anything else.”

Michael Spicer Gives Hilarious Take On Boris Johnson’s Talkradio Interview

Mr Spicer, who works as a copywriter, director and actor, filmed the video in his living room and uploaded it to YouTube that evening.

By morning it had blown up across social media.

Now, six months later, he has millions of views and more than 220,000 followers on Twitter, including the likes of Stephen Fry, Gary Lineker, and Labour leadership hopeful Keir Starmer.

How does he come up with each episode?

Mr Spicer, who lives in Kent with his wife and sons, said coming up with material is easy.

“I’ve never had to do any research – it tends to just fall into my lap,” he confessed.

“I log on to Twitter every day and I’ll see the same things appear on my timeline over and over again, or people will tag me in footage of some speech or interview and say ‘have you seen this? – All I can think of is you rolling your eyes’.”

His subjects are, unintentionally, funny enough in their own right, he explained: “Just by giving a spluttering interview, 70 per cent of the material is already written – all I have to do is cut it up.”

“Like when Priti Patel talked about tackling ‘counter-terrorism’ eight times instead of saying ‘terrorism’ – you barely have to do any work on that as a comedian; it’s basically all ready to go.”

However, he stressed, he wouldn’t ever mock someone for having a difficult or painful mishap: “I wouldn’t do a car-crash interview just for the sake of it.”

“I don’t ever want to just go for people who are having a hard time – it’s not a case of kicking people when they’re down,” he added.

“But if you’re in a position of power and you seem to be abusing it, or if you’re lying or just saying particularly odd things, that’s when it works.”

What’s the reaction been on social media?

“Honestly, everyone’s been 100 per cent supportive – I haven’t been trolled at all which I know is unheard of,” he said.

“I’m sure if I were a woman, I wouldn’t be so lucky.”

Still, he acknowledged, despite being followed by “everyone across the political spectrum,” he does occasionally fall foul of some “more right-leaning people.”

“They tell me I’m not doing enough Left-wing stuff – not enough Labour or Lib Dem. During the election I was constantly getting ‘why aren’t you doing Jeremy Corbyn?’

“But I’ve tried, believe me, I’ve tried.

“The thing is he just isn’t right for satire. Boris Johnson has this buffoonish approach, bumbling over his words, but Corbyn is much drier – it just doesn’t work.

“I mean, has Jeremy Corbyn ever produced a kipper on stage?”

What next for ‘The Room Next Door’?

Mr Spicer said he had received scores of suggestions from friends and followers that he’d love to work on when he has more time to put them together.

The hours – and the energy – can be tricky to find, he admitted: “I make the videos in the evening after a day at work; so I get home from work, and then I work again.”

But he’s got plenty of ideas developing, hinting that he’d like to move “beyond ‘the room next door’” and create a “whole universe” of scenarios.

“Meanwhile I’d really like to do some divisive cabinet members, but I’d also like to focus on more outside politics,” he said.

“I actually did a live show earlier in February where I covered Justin Bieber at an awkward interview in Japan and Jose Mourinho walking out of an interview.

“Ultimately, it all comes down to who’s making the biggest gaffes,” he added.

“But I’ve always wanted to be in comedy – I’ve been writing and producing since I was 17.

“I’ve toiled for my art, sure,” he said. And now it’s all starting to pay off.