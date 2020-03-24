🔥Meet the ex-Londoners living the country dream in a hidden eco-chalet🔥

Londoners don’t think anything beats The Smoke — but see a house like this one, set amid fields dotted with sheep just 20 miles from the Somerset coast, and you’ll think twice.

Architect Graham Bizley and his wife Emily, an interior designer, finished building it in 2014 and it was shortlisted for the following year’s RIBA Grand Designs: House of the Year.

The green oak-clad structure on slim oak pillars appears to float in the vivid green landscape, its big windows protected from the glare by deep, timbered verandas.

The wedge-shaped structure nestles into a steep hillside.

Take a tour of this eco-friendly Passivhaus Somerset home

From the road almost all you see is a softly pitched, raised-seam roof.

But go around the side and down the steep garden path, among wild flowers, crocosmia and purple salvia, and you see the rest of the house below — its lower layer — and the family’s pet chickens scratching contentedly about at the bottom of the garden.

Our very own Grand Design: architect Graham Bizley and wife Emily, an interior designer, created their innovative family home (Juliet Murphy)

There’s a hint of chalet. Graham, 48, and Emily, 40, went to Switzerland for inspiration and loved the modesty and snug homeliness of those timber buildings in their landscape.

With the Bizley chalet, though, the local station is an hour and a half from Paddington, so they can zip up to the London office when necessary.

Bungalow with a quarter of an acre at auction in 2010: £220,000

Budget: £500,000

Cost of build: £475,000

Value now (estimated): £925,000

In Newington Green in north London in 2003, Graham was building himself a house. He’d only recently met Emily, so while she had some input, it was his design.

After a few years they began plotting a house to co-design, while scouring the auction catalogues.

Emily’s family are from Somerset and the couple fixed on the county early in their search but kept an open mind about exactly where, as they already had a detailed wish list.

Green and serene: the Bizleys’ home, with a look that reflects local barns, is super-insulated and solar heated (Juliet Murphy)

Top of this list was their commitment to building a Passivhaus, conforming to strict energy standards. This meant finding a site that would take a south-facing house, for maximum solar gain.

They wanted to create something “serene, restful to look at and to live in”. With their understanding of country planning rules, they looked for something to “tear down” — because, Graham explains, permission to build a house on virgin fields is pretty rare.

They sold the London house in 2010 and moved into a flat while searching. By pure fluke, their dream site was the first they visited. A Twenties bungalow, full of rot and asbestos, stood on a steep hill a few miles south of Glastonbury — and was ripe for demolition. They bought it at auction that November.

The Bizleys filled a book with drawings and submitted plans in February 2011 for a house built right into the slope, with concrete foundations and retaining wall. Dug down like this, their 2,280sq ft, two-storey, four-bedroom home would only be 18 inches taller than the bungalow. The application sailed through.

But they refined the design and reapplied. The new look was lightened by slender veranda supports, reflecting local barns. This super-lightness is clever, given that the house itself has walls a foot thick.

Bespoke oak kitchen: steel worktops and wicker light shades keep it contemporary (Juliet Murphy)

Even the specially made windows are triple-laminated. The insulation is so good that all the heating comes from solar panels, and occasional use of a wood-burning stove.

Once detailed drawings were done, it took less than a week to rip down the bungalow.

Building started in January 2014, and the house was built without a hitch by November.

Modern and comfortable: the ambience is sleek Scandi styling meets homely chalet (Juliet Murphy)

Throughout, the couple rented nearby and Graham was on site daily to oversee innovative aspects such as the frame, which comprises an inner timber frame and an outer one that hangs off it, with insulation between.

To ramp up the stakes, the couple’s son Arlo was born two weeks after they moved to Somerset. He’s now six, and has a three-year-old sister, Flora.

Inside, this gorgeous house is mainly oak-lined. Even ceilings are in strips of rough-sawn softwood painted off-white.

The bedrooms and bathrooms have grey-painted plywood walls. There’s no plasterboard.

The upper level, with stunning views in all directions, is a huge kitchen-diner. You feel you could almost leap into the sky and float over the hills.

There’s a bespoke oak kitchen with steel worktops and a table “that we made from the old bungalow’s floorboards, for our first Christmas,” says Emily. “Graham nailed it and I painted it.”

Off this family centre is a snug with the TV, and an office. On the lower floor are the children’s sunny rooms, with beds and cupboards designed by Graham and Emily.

Sunny: ground-floor child’s room (Juliet Murphy)

The couple designed almost all the furniture. In their own bedroom they made the bed, the bedside tables and lamps and the hanging lamp. Their bright bathroom, screened with reeded glass and with a local limestone floor, is a joy.

What sings out throughout is that this house is neither flashy nor egotistical. “We didn’t want a house that shows off,” Graham says.

This sensible, intelligent couple have made a sensitive, truly beautiful home that cares for the planet, and is very hard to leave. Nevertheless, you know that one day they’ll do it again.

GET THE LOOK

Architecture and interior design: by Graham Bizley at Prewitt Bizley and Emily Bizley

Cellulose-fibre insulation: from Warmcel

Main joiner and kitchen maker: Heartwood Joinery

Kitchen drawer handles: designed by Graham Bizley at Prewitt Bizley

Mechanical Ventilation Heat Recovery system: by Paul Heat Recovery

Giant water tank: Akvaterm

Wicker lights in kitchen-diner: by Isla Crawford for Ikea

Lustrous white handmade kitchen tiles: by Emery & Cie

Classic chairs: Cherner Chair

Switch plates: Schneider Electric

Paints: Farrow & Ball

Still lives in kitchen: by Alice Sheppard Fidler

Planting: Kelways